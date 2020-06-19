New Cars and Bikes in India

Unlock 1.0: Maharashtra RTO Resumes Vehicle Registrations, Issuing Driving Licences

All RTOs operational across Maharastra will follow a stringent social distancing protocol that includes sanitising vehicles, limiting the number of applicants and maintaining mandatory use of face masks and gloves.

Candidates who had applied for a driver's licence before the lockdown will be given preference

Highlights

  • 50 of the Maharashtra RTOs are now operational across the state
  • Computers used for the learner's tests will be sanitised after every use
  • RTOs will follow a quota system restricting people in each department

The Maharashtra Regional Transport Office (RTO) has resumed the registration of vehicles and issuing driving licences in the state. The Transport Commissioner's office issued a circular on June 16, 2020, to resume operations across its 50 offices across the state, and will resume services including issuing licences, secondary licencing, vehicle registration and transfer. The division had temporarily shut operations after the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year, and has resumed operations after nearly three months of inactivity. The offices will have to follow social distancing protocols to contain the spread of Coronavirus, according to the circular.

Under the new protocols, people coming to the RTO offices will have to take a prior appointment via the RTO website with only a limited number of people to be allowed each day. The circular further states that quotas need to be fixed for each job according to the number of officers and staff available in the office. Those coming to the RTO centres for a learner's licence will have to keep a six feet distance, and the computer, as well as the keyboard, will be sanitised after every use.

tata safari dicor

Old cars coming to the RTO for the renewal of the fitness certificate will have to be sanitised first

All applicants need to wear a face mask and hand gloves, while the offices will need to make sanitisers available. For permanent licence applications, the candidate will only be allowed to enter a vehicle after the vehicle is sanitised. Preference will be given to those candidates who had applied for the learner licence prior to the lockdown. In addition, old vehicles that come in for a fitness renewal certificate will be tested only after being sanitised.

