Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Motorcycles Spied Testing Again

Royal Enfield has been hard at work testing its upcoming 650 cc range for the Indian market. Now the upcoming models have again been spotted testing on Indian roads. The images suggest that there are likely to be three new models in the upcoming 650cc range with two styled to look almost identical to each other.

As seen in previous spy shots, the upcoming 650 cc motorcycles follow Royal Enfield’s tried and tested retro design language with common design elements such as the rounded tear-drop-shaped fuel tanks, round headlamps and indicators and a simplistic pod housing the tail-lamp.

The second roadster gets minor differences including a different pillion seat, mirrors and a fly screen.

The Super Meteor is the most identifiable of the lot with its cruiser-based design characteristics such as a longer rear fender, low set rider seat and forward-placed foot pegs. The handlebars too seem to be set higher.

The other two motorcycles look notably similar, both sharing the same roadster design but with some differences. Starting from the front, while the front fender and fork look identical the two bikes get different style rear view mirrors with one of the models also getting a small fly screen to cover the instrument panel. The second change is noticeable is the pillion seat which appears more sculpted and thinner on the model lacking the fly screen.

The Super meteor is easily identifiable via its cruiser design and chrome bits.

As per reports one of the models is likely to be just a single-seater with the rear seat being offered as an option. It remains to be seen if Royal Enfield will give the two roadsters different badging with the single-seater likely being the Shotgun 650.

Mechanically, all three motorcycles are expected to be based on the same platform as the current 650 twin. All three bikes are also expected to use the same 648 cc, parallel-twin engine, which will make around 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

