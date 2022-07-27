  • Home
Updated Ducati Scrambler Previewed At World Ducati Week

The Ducati Scrambler was shown at a secret room at the World Ducati Week, and it's likely to get its first major update since the new Scrambler was launched in 2015.
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
27-Jul-22 01:17 PM IST
Updated Ducati Scrambler Previewed At World Ducati Week banner
Highlights
  • Updated Ducati Scrambler to be unveiled at EICMA 2022
  • First major update for Ducati Scrambler
  • Updated design, new electronics, TFT screen expected

The Ducati Scrambler is set to receive its first significant update since the retro-styled model was re-launched in modern form in 2015. According to reports, the updated Ducati Scrambler was previewed in a secret room at the World Ducati Week at Misano, but photography was not permitted. The MY 2023 Ducati Scrambler will be revealed to the public at the 2023 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan in November. The new Scrambler will likely be one of the new models to be shown at the 2023 EICMA show, which Ducati will be attending for the first time since 2019.
 

Also Read: 2021 Ducati Scrambler Review

vj90acuc

The Ducati Scrambler has retained the same silhouette and design since it was first re-introduced in 2015, as an all-new neo retro model.

Also Read: 2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon First Ride Review

According to reports, the new Scrambler will have the same overall design lines and silhouette, but there are significant updates to justify the all-new tag. The bike previewed in the secret chamber at the World Ducati Week was in yellow, and the fuel tank design is reported to be a little different with the bike overall looking a little slimmer and will possibly be a little lighter as well. The headlight design is a little different as well, and is full LED, as well as the taillight.

Also Read: Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled First Ride Review

The updated Scrambler is expected to get a wider passenger seat, new electronics, and a full-colour TFT screen.

What will make the new Scrambler a step up from the current model is the updated electronics. The 2023 Ducati Scrambler is expected to get a completely updated electronics suite with riding modes, traction control, as well as standard quickshifter and slipper clutch. There are chassis changes as well, with revisions to the frame, swingarm and cast wheels, and the seat has been redesigned with a wider passenger seat to suit two-up comfort. The offset, round LCD console will be replaced with a full-colour TFT screen, with more features. The 803 cc, L-twin already meets the Euro 5 emission regulations, so no updates are expected from the powerplant. More details will be revealed at the 2023 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, in November.

