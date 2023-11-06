Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
By Yashraj Singh
3 mins read
06-Nov-23 12:02 PM IST
Highlights
- Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of the season in Interlagos, Brazil ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso
- As Leclerc was pulling up to start on the front row alongside Verstappen, his Ferrari SF23 failed on the formation lap ending his race
- Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fought tooth and nail on the final lap with RedBull’s Sergio Perez to beat the Mexican to the podium by a nail-biting 0.053s.
The Brazilian Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen defending his reign as world champion once again. While Mercedes had dominated around the Autódromo de Interlagos the previous year, this time they faced extreme difficulties with their cars suffering severe rear tire degradation.
Also Read: Verstappen Wins Final Sprint Race Of The Year Ahead of Polesitter Norris In Brazil
The race started with a tragic twist for the Tifosi when Charles Leclerc's Ferrari crashed on the formation lap due to a hydraulics problem. This heartbroken Monagasque grieved his bad luck over team radio as he watched on the sidelines. This allowed McLaren's Lando Norris to rise from sixth on the grid to challenge Verstappen. Norris and Verstappen, who'd been denied a direct battle due to McLaren's qualifying strategy, finally went head to head.
However, there was an immediate safety car off the line due to a hefty crash involving the Haas drivers and Williams’ Alex Albon, ending Magnussen and Albon’s race even before the first corner arrived.
Despite a strong start, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton couldn't sustain his challenge for the top positions. He eventually finished eighth after trying to compete for second place with Norris early in the race.
Also Read: Verstappen Grabs Pole Amid Stormy Weather At Brazilian GP
Aston Martin, which had faced difficulties and a severe lack of pace in recent races, made a significant return to form after reverting to a previous spec aero package, proving they had the third-fastest car after Red Bull and McLaren. Fernando Alonso managed to hold off Sergio Perez by just 0.053s, delivering an exhilarating final lap battle and securing the last podium spot.
Sergio Perez, after a recent challenging period of lacklustre performances, showed a resurgence in form. He managed to stay within striking distance of Verstappen throughout the weekend and finished fourth. Lance Stroll had an excellent measured weekend for Aston Martin, ending his challenge in fifth place.
Mercedes faced significant challenges in this race, with Hamilton ending over a minute behind Verstappen. They couldn't find a solution to their rear tire degradation issues, which had a noticeable impact on their performance. George Russell, who had shown early promise, retired due to an imminent power unit failure due to overheating.
Also Read: Alpine Welcomes Formula 2 Rookie Kush Maini To Young Driver Program
Alpine’s Pierre Gasly put on a strong performance, competing with the Mercedes of Hamilton and Ferrari of Sainz for points throughout the race. He eventually came through at the chequered flag to secure seventh place.
His teammate and French compatriot Esteban Ocon, despite starting further back in the grid due to a disappointing qualifying session, managed to make his way up during the race, claiming the final points-paying position in 10th behind the AlphaTauri of the young Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Daniel Ricciardo's AlphaTauri suffered a setback during the opening lap mayhem. His car's rear wing was damaged when Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg's car flicked up a loose rear tire from Alex Albon's crashed Williams at the original race start. Oscar Piastri's McLaren was involved in a collision during the initial start. His car was rear-ended by a spinning Haas, resulting in damage.
Verstappen led from the front, skillfully managing the race and maintaining a substantial lead. He crossed the finish line with an 8-second lead over Norris, who took his seventh podium of the season.
This race highlighted Verstappen's continued dominance, while Mercedes grappled with unusual performance issues, and Aston Martin made an impressive comeback after challenging races.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19243 second ago
The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.
-15301 second ago
The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design
-14115 second ago
We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.
-13487 second ago
The Changhua County Police Department decided to penalise riders who exceed a lean angle of 30 degrees from the vertical while cornering.
-11471 second ago
The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.
-8382 second ago
The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.
-8244 second ago
The Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 engine powers the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan, with Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine.
-2431 second ago
In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.
56 minutes ago
Gogoro says that it plans to open thousands of battery swapping stations across India in the coming years
18 hours ago
The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations
1 day ago
Despite the McLaren star Lando Norris securing sprint pole in qualifying, Verstappen stamped his authority on the Autodromo de Interlagos in the 24 lap sprint race
2 days ago
What initially appeared as a close fight between Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris was upended by rapidly worsening and unpredictable weather conditions
7 days ago
A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri
13 days ago
Many of you will have questions and feelings about the seemingly random disqualification of the top drivers, we’re here to answer those questions
14 days ago
The Flying Dutchman hit the half century in style after a tight battle with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris