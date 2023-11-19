Login

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Nov-23 01:21 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Las Vegas GP weekend started was marred by drain cover mishaps, halting the session just 8 minutes in, causing a two and a half-hour delay
  • Max Verstappen's criticism sheds light on F1's focus on entertainment over the essence of the sport, highlighting dissatisfaction with the Vegas track layout.
  • Ferrari's Vasseur disapproves of the safety issues, while Mercedes’ Toto Wolff defends the event organisers, leading to calls for an evaluation of safety measures in Formula 1.

After high anticipation and fervent buildup, the Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 encountered immediate and embarrassing mishaps as cars hit the track. The commencement saw significant damage to the vehicles of Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon due to a dislodged drain cover, resulting in an abrupt halt to the session just eight minutes in, causing an extended delay in the practice two session that commenced nearly two and a half hours behind schedule. 

 

Also Read: Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
 

Unfortunately, fans were asked to leave the circuit before the session resumed at 2:30 am local time, amplifying disappointment for those who had spent thousands of dollars for tickets.

While the organisers had spoken of offering remarkable 'experiences' for attendees, the reality of the event on this day fell notably short. Although encountering issues like dislodged drain covers isn't uncommon in tracks like these, the primary problem wasn't the delays but the lack of effective communication. Fans with grandstand tickets were left in the dark about the possibility of a session restart, which led to frustration for those who patiently waited around in vain.
 

The failure in communication sparked criticism about the lack of respect shown to the dedicated fans, which could potentially affect the business aspect. This series of events, occurring at the outset of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, raised concerns about the underlying issues with the circuit's safety and F1's preparedness for such an event. It also put a spotlight on the Formula 1 governing body, raising questions about the thoroughness of track inspections and the reactive nature of their approach.

 


 

Moreover, Max Verstappen's critical comments added fuel to the fire, calling for a re-evaluation of the series' priorities. During the driver introduction ceremony earlier in the weekend, drivers had to stand on top of an elevated platform and wave to a meagre crowd bolstered by fake cheers from speakers. The reigning three-time world champion said he felt like a “clown” standing up there. 

 

His emphasis on educating fans about the sport and enhancing its passion and emotion struck a chord. Verstappen voiced his disappointment in the current direction of Formula 1, where the focus seemed to be more on entertainment and 'show' rather than the essence of the sport itself. He also spoke of the Vegas track layout itself as uninteresting, comparing it to Monaco. He explained in football terms, if Monaco was the Champions League, then Vegas is the lower tier national league.

 

Also Read: F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell

 

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, expressed strong disapproval of the manhole cover incident, deeming it unacceptable and raising concerns about safety. However, despite the turmoil, the event organisers were praised for their efforts in setting up the Grand Prix and expanding F1's horizons.

 

On the other hand, an irate Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team boss, snapped at a reporter and dismissed claims that the incident was a "black eye" for the series and instead credited the organisers for their efforts which “raised the standards for the sport”. His statements reiterated the importance of evaluating the event in its entirety rather than focusing on the incidents of the moment, however, it reflected poorly on him as he said, “no one cares about FP1 anyway, no one is watching in Europe”. 

 

In the midst of these controversies, criticism emerged from multiple corners, indicating the need for a robust evaluation of safety protocols, track inspections, and a re-focus on the core elements of the sport. 

# Las Vegas GP# Las Vegas Grand Prix# Max Verstappen# Max Verstappen Red Bull# Carlos Sainz# Carlos Sainz Jr# Ferrari F1# Formula 1 2023
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
7.5
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
66,823 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 51,512/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Fortuner
9.1
0
10
2023 Toyota Fortuner
4,405 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 36.95 L
₹ 82,755/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
8.9
0
10
2022 Mahindra Thar
10,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
₹ 35,959/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
7.9
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
48,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 23,268/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
9.0
0
10
2023 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
16,523 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 18.75 L
₹ 41,994/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Kia Seltos
8.2
0
10
2021 Kia Seltos
37,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 16.00 L
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
8.7
0
10
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
21,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 51,512/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa
8.0
0
10
2018 Tata Hexa
14,500 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
MotoGP: Martin Crucially Slices Bagnaia’s Lead Down To Seven Points After Aggressive Qatar Sprint Duel
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16196 second ago

Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia

Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
Vegas GP Race Report 2023: Verstappen Secures P1 On Vegas Strip As Lelrec Makes Daring Last Lap Drive On Perez For P2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12695 second ago

What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action

KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
KTM To Launch Made-In-India 250 And 390 Dukes In the US
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10921 second ago

KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
Best 5 Hollywood Movies With Motorcycle Chases
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3862 second ago

We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
Badminton Player Saina Nehwal Buys A Mercedes-AMG GLE 53
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.

MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
MotoGP: Luca Martini Smashes All-Time Lap Record In Qatar To Take Pole While Title Rivals Martin And Bagania Start 4th And 5th
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind

Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 14 Lakh Units In 2023 Festive Season, It’s Highest Ever
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
Verstappen Beats Norris To Victory In Brazil As Fernando Alonso Fights For Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Max Verstappen secured his 17th victory of the season at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, maintaining his impressive form, while Mercedes struggled in stark contrast to their previous year's success

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved