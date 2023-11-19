Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies

After high anticipation and fervent buildup, the Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 encountered immediate and embarrassing mishaps as cars hit the track. The commencement saw significant damage to the vehicles of Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon due to a dislodged drain cover, resulting in an abrupt halt to the session just eight minutes in, causing an extended delay in the practice two session that commenced nearly two and a half hours behind schedule.

Unfortunately, fans were asked to leave the circuit before the session resumed at 2:30 am local time, amplifying disappointment for those who had spent thousands of dollars for tickets.

While the organisers had spoken of offering remarkable 'experiences' for attendees, the reality of the event on this day fell notably short. Although encountering issues like dislodged drain covers isn't uncommon in tracks like these, the primary problem wasn't the delays but the lack of effective communication. Fans with grandstand tickets were left in the dark about the possibility of a session restart, which led to frustration for those who patiently waited around in vain.



The failure in communication sparked criticism about the lack of respect shown to the dedicated fans, which could potentially affect the business aspect. This series of events, occurring at the outset of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, raised concerns about the underlying issues with the circuit's safety and F1's preparedness for such an event. It also put a spotlight on the Formula 1 governing body, raising questions about the thoroughness of track inspections and the reactive nature of their approach.





Moreover, Max Verstappen's critical comments added fuel to the fire, calling for a re-evaluation of the series' priorities. During the driver introduction ceremony earlier in the weekend, drivers had to stand on top of an elevated platform and wave to a meagre crowd bolstered by fake cheers from speakers. The reigning three-time world champion said he felt like a “clown” standing up there.

His emphasis on educating fans about the sport and enhancing its passion and emotion struck a chord. Verstappen voiced his disappointment in the current direction of Formula 1, where the focus seemed to be more on entertainment and 'show' rather than the essence of the sport itself. He also spoke of the Vegas track layout itself as uninteresting, comparing it to Monaco. He explained in football terms, if Monaco was the Champions League, then Vegas is the lower tier national league.

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, expressed strong disapproval of the manhole cover incident, deeming it unacceptable and raising concerns about safety. However, despite the turmoil, the event organisers were praised for their efforts in setting up the Grand Prix and expanding F1's horizons.

On the other hand, an irate Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team boss, snapped at a reporter and dismissed claims that the incident was a "black eye" for the series and instead credited the organisers for their efforts which “raised the standards for the sport”. His statements reiterated the importance of evaluating the event in its entirety rather than focusing on the incidents of the moment, however, it reflected poorly on him as he said, “no one cares about FP1 anyway, no one is watching in Europe”.

In the midst of these controversies, criticism emerged from multiple corners, indicating the need for a robust evaluation of safety protocols, track inspections, and a re-focus on the core elements of the sport.