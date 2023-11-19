Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
By Yashraj Singh
3 mins read
19-Nov-23 01:21 PM IST
Highlights
- Las Vegas GP weekend started was marred by drain cover mishaps, halting the session just 8 minutes in, causing a two and a half-hour delay
- Max Verstappen's criticism sheds light on F1's focus on entertainment over the essence of the sport, highlighting dissatisfaction with the Vegas track layout.
- Ferrari's Vasseur disapproves of the safety issues, while Mercedes’ Toto Wolff defends the event organisers, leading to calls for an evaluation of safety measures in Formula 1.
After high anticipation and fervent buildup, the Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 encountered immediate and embarrassing mishaps as cars hit the track. The commencement saw significant damage to the vehicles of Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon due to a dislodged drain cover, resulting in an abrupt halt to the session just eight minutes in, causing an extended delay in the practice two session that commenced nearly two and a half hours behind schedule.
Also Read: Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Unfortunately, fans were asked to leave the circuit before the session resumed at 2:30 am local time, amplifying disappointment for those who had spent thousands of dollars for tickets.
While the organisers had spoken of offering remarkable 'experiences' for attendees, the reality of the event on this day fell notably short. Although encountering issues like dislodged drain covers isn't uncommon in tracks like these, the primary problem wasn't the delays but the lack of effective communication. Fans with grandstand tickets were left in the dark about the possibility of a session restart, which led to frustration for those who patiently waited around in vain.
The failure in communication sparked criticism about the lack of respect shown to the dedicated fans, which could potentially affect the business aspect. This series of events, occurring at the outset of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, raised concerns about the underlying issues with the circuit's safety and F1's preparedness for such an event. It also put a spotlight on the Formula 1 governing body, raising questions about the thoroughness of track inspections and the reactive nature of their approach.
Moreover, Max Verstappen's critical comments added fuel to the fire, calling for a re-evaluation of the series' priorities. During the driver introduction ceremony earlier in the weekend, drivers had to stand on top of an elevated platform and wave to a meagre crowd bolstered by fake cheers from speakers. The reigning three-time world champion said he felt like a “clown” standing up there.
His emphasis on educating fans about the sport and enhancing its passion and emotion struck a chord. Verstappen voiced his disappointment in the current direction of Formula 1, where the focus seemed to be more on entertainment and 'show' rather than the essence of the sport itself. He also spoke of the Vegas track layout itself as uninteresting, comparing it to Monaco. He explained in football terms, if Monaco was the Champions League, then Vegas is the lower tier national league.
Also Read: F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, expressed strong disapproval of the manhole cover incident, deeming it unacceptable and raising concerns about safety. However, despite the turmoil, the event organisers were praised for their efforts in setting up the Grand Prix and expanding F1's horizons.
On the other hand, an irate Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team boss, snapped at a reporter and dismissed claims that the incident was a "black eye" for the series and instead credited the organisers for their efforts which “raised the standards for the sport”. His statements reiterated the importance of evaluating the event in its entirety rather than focusing on the incidents of the moment, however, it reflected poorly on him as he said, “no one cares about FP1 anyway, no one is watching in Europe”.
In the midst of these controversies, criticism emerged from multiple corners, indicating the need for a robust evaluation of safety protocols, track inspections, and a re-focus on the core elements of the sport.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16196 second ago
Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
-12695 second ago
What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action
-10921 second ago
KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto
-3862 second ago
We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps
42 minutes ago
The made-in-India Honda CB350 H’ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the ‘GB350 C’ and will sport new colours
3 hours ago
First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday
3 hours ago
Saina Nehwal shared images of her new car on social media as she took delivery of the Coupe SUV, finished in an obsidian black shade.
18 hours ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio initially led the pack, breaking the 1m52s barrier and looked poised for pole until Marini's late surge, relegating him to a close second, only 0.067s behind
21 hours ago
This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.
21 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp sold over 14 lakh units in the 32-day festive period, recording a 19 per cent growth over 2022.
3 hours ago
First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday
3 days ago
The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
3 days ago
The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip
8 days ago
Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.
13 days ago
Max Verstappen secured his 17th victory of the season at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix, maintaining his impressive form, while Mercedes struggled in stark contrast to their previous year's success