Voge 500DS Adventure Tourer To Be Launched In The UK

Chinese motorcycle brand Voge has announced operations in the UK with the brand's mid-size adventure tourer, the Voge 500DS. Voge is a new brand in the market with Chinese roots, and the company is planning to introduce a second model soon. The Voge 500DS promises to offer a premium product, with good quality components, high performance and technology, but with a very accessible price tag of 4,999 GBP (around Rs. 5.13 lakh). The Voge 500DS comes kitted out with Nissin brakes with ABS, KYB suspension, and a large TFT instrument console.

The Voge 500DS is powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine, which produces 46.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 42.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Dry weight is around 188 kg, and seat height is quite accessible at 815 mm, with a decent fuel tank capacity of 17 litres. With an attractive price tag for the UK market, the Voge 500DS also comes with a standard two-year parts and labour warranty.

Voge is a Chinese motorcycle brand, established in 2018 as a subsidiary of Loncin, one of the world's largest developers and producers of motorcycles. Loncin has been building and selling motorcycles since 1983 in over 100 countries. The Loncin brand is part of the Longxin Motorcycle Industry Co. Ltd, which produces motorcycles, motorcycle engines and ATVs under the brand name Loncin.

The company has manufacturing, distribution and marketing facilities in Chongqing, Zhejiang and Guangdong in China. With an annual production capacity of over 25 lakh motorcycles, Loncin is by no means a small player. And in the past, Loncin was also contracted by BMW Motorrad to manufacture engines for the BMW G650GS model, so engineering and quality undoubtedly will be of world-class standards.