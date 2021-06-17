Volkswagen Aims To Double Its Used Car Sales To 20,000 Units In 2021

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India is aiming to nearly double its used car sales this year. The company, which sells pre-owned cars through its multi-branded used car network, Das WeltAuto (DWA), sold about 10,000 used cars during the 2020 calendar year. Now, the carmaker is confident that it can double its volumes by the end of this year, by selling over 20,000 pre-owned vehicles in India. The announcement was made by Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, during an online interaction with the media, for the release of a Frost & Sullivan study on the Indian Pre-owned Car Market, which was commissioned by the carmaker.

Also Read: Volkswagen India To Expand Sales Network To 150 Touchpoints By The End Of 2021

In 2019 VW sold less than 3000 used cars through DWA, but in 2020 the numbers tripled to 10,000 units. This year VW is planning to take it up to more than 20,000 units

Talking about the company's used car business, Gupta said, "We opened multi-brand pre-owned car business around 2 years back. So, in 2019 we sold less than 3000 cars through our network, but in 2020 we tripled it to 10,000 and this year we are planning to take it up to more than 20,000 annually. So, this basically mirrors the almost practically doubling of used cars sales year-on-year."

Also Read: Volkswagen India Announces Monsoon Car Care Service

As mentioned earlier, Volkswagen's Das WeltAuto is a multi-branded pre-owned car dealership, which means in addition to VW cars, the showrooms also buy and sell cars of other brands. Talking about the sales split Gupta said that currently, about 30 per cent of vehicles sold by DWA are Volkswagen branded cars, while the remaining 70 per cent are cars of other brands.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Unofficial Bookings Open At Dealer Level

Right now Volkswagen India has 105 Das WeltAuto outlets across the 140 VW dealership present in the country

Volkswagen India currently has around 140 sales touchpoints across India, out of which 105 showrooms also house the company's used car retail outlet Das WeltAuto (DWA). Gupta also said that these 105 touchpoints are equipped enough to handle volumes of close to 100,000 units annually. Talking about expansion, he added, "We already have around 140 new sales touchpoints and 105 used car sales points, so definitely there is a scope to increase another 37 DWA."