Volkswagen Taigun Unofficial Bookings Open At Dealer Level

The Volkswagen Taigun is one of the highly anticipated launches for 2021, and it is expected to be launched around the festive season. However, ahead of its launch select, Volkswagen dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the new compact SUV, for a token of Rs. 25,000. Some of the dealers we spoke to have also told us the SUV will go on sale in India around August or September 2021, and pricing would be somewhere around Rs. 15 lakh (on-road).

We did reach out to Volkswagen India to get a confirmation on the bookings. Replying to our query, a Volkswagen Passenger Cars India official spokesperson said, "Volkswagen India has commenced "Register Your Interest" for the much awaited SUV, giving customers an opportunity to be a part of an exclusive Taigun Squad. Bookings for the carline will begin soon." We would expect the company to open the official booking for the SUV closer to its launch.

The VW Taigun comes with LED taillights connected by a large LED light bar and centrally positioned Taigun lettering on the tailgate

The Volkswagen Taigun be one of the first models to be built on the company's locally developed MQB A0 IN platform, which also underpins the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. In fact, the Skoda's SUV is expected to be launched before the Taigun. Visually the SUV comes with heavy chrome details, along with LED headlamps and LED DRLs, along with a beefy cladded bumper featuring more chrome details and a faux skid plate. There's more cladding on the sides and wheel arches along with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV comes with attractive LED taillights connected by a large LED light bar that adds to the premium design, with the centrally positioned Taigun lettering.

The cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey colour treatment, with the centre stage on the dashboard is taken by a 10-inch infotainment display. The Taigun also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, which is a multi-functional unit. We also get to see a pair of USB charging ports, a 12V charging socket and an engine start-stop button. The SUV also gets a bunch of storage pockets, a central armrest and two-tone fabric and faux leather upholstery.

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a 10-inch display, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and dual tone interior

Under the hood, the Taigun will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The former is tuned to make 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission while the 1.5-litre TSI engine, borrowed from the T-Roc, makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It will be available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-Speed DSG.