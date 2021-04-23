carandbike logo
search

New Left-Hand Drive Volkswagen Taigun Spotted Testing In India

A left-hand-drive Volkswagen Taigun has been spotted at a Police checkpost near on the Mumbai-Satara stretch which means models which will be exported to other markets are also being tested on India soil.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Volkswagen Taigun LHD has been spotted testing near Mumbai. expand View Photos
The Volkswagen Taigun LHD has been spotted testing near Mumbai.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Taigun LHD has been spotted testing near Mumbai.
  • It looks similar to the India-spec model unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020.
  • The Volkswagen Taigun will go on sale in India this festive season.

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is one of the highly anticipated launches of this year and the SUV has been spotted testing ahead of its launch which is likely to happen this festive season. In fact, the test mule of the Taigun spotted at a Police check post on the Mumbai-Satara stretch was a left-hand-drive (LHD) vehicle. It means that models which will be exported to other markets from our market are also being tested on Indian soil which is indeed a new development.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled

mqnv3kj8

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB AO IN platform.

Now the LHD Volkswagen Taigun isn't very different from India-spec SUV, save for the fact that the steering wheel is on the opposite side. It continues to get loads of chrome on the front grille and even around the fog lamp housing. The design language is butch and very urban and the front section is upright for the imposing look, while the boxy proportions allow for a nice stance on the model. Enhancing the SUV feel of the vehicle is the skid plate up front and the plastic cladding on the profile, while the roof rails too make it look a bit taller. The rear section of the car looks attractive as well sporting the single-bar LED brake lamp and yes, that is one of the Taigun's clear signatures. Up front, you get LED headlights and DRLs.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun To Get New 'Play' Infotainment System

2kl3qc9k

On the inside it will get dual-tone upholstery and a 10.1-inch touchscreen unit.

The German carmaker has recently unveiled the pictures of its cabin. The dual-tone black and grey colour treatment is very similar to that of the T-Roc. The centre stage on the dashboard is taken by the large touchscreen infotainment display, which is expected to be a 10-inch unit, and beside it, we see a large instrument cluster, which is also a fully digital unit. The Taigun also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for music, telephony and possible cruise control. Under the central vents, we have more buttons for other in-car functions, including the air-con system. We also get to see a pair of USB charging ports, a 12V charging socket and an engine start-stop button. The SUV also gets a bunch of storage pockets, a central armrest and two-tone fabric and faux leather upholstery.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Cabin Image Officially Released

4hkkvg1g

The too looks bold sporting those massive taillights and chunky cladding.

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and will be the first of many cars based on it which will come to our market. The Taigun will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. There will be no diesel engine on offer. The 1.0-litre TSI motor puts our 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Volkswagen will offer it with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and will be available with a six-speed manual and a seven-Speed DSG automatic.

0 Comments

Image Source: Maha News

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected Price
₹ 10 - 14 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jun 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
    Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
  • Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
    Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
  • Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
x
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
Railways Hero Mayur Shelke Who Saved A 6-Year Old Gifted A New Jawa Forty Two
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year
2021 World Car Awards: Land Rover Defender Crowned World Car Design Of The Year
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities