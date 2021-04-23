carandbike logo
Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun To Get New 'Play' Infotainment System

The new 'Play' touchscreen infotainment system has been jointly developed by Volkswagen Brazil and automotive component maker Visteon and offers 1540x720 pixels resolution.

Highlights

  • VW Brazil has jointly developed the new touchscreen unit with Visteon.
  • It's a brand new 10.1-inch touchscreen unit.
  • It will also support in-built and downloadable apps.

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs will be offered with a new 'Play' infotainment system. It's the same 10.1-inch touchscreen unit that made its debut in the Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV. It's been jointly developed by Volkswagen Brazil and automotive component maker Visteon and offers 1540 x 720 pixels resolution. The system also gets a split-screen setup and obviously, supports rear-view camera as well. Moreover, the Play system features a range of downloadable applications and also some of them come pre-configured.

Also Read: 2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled

2kl3qc9k

The India-bound Volkswagen Taigun too will get the same 10.1-inch touchscreen.

Then, just like we have seen in the newer models like the MG Hector and Kia Soltos, it will also have user-defined profiles offering a long list of personalisation options. It will also offer Live-streaming of music and audio podcasts via SIM-based internet access, along with in-car Wi-Fi. It will have a "Valet mode" which owners will use to block all details via a pass-code before handing over the vehicle to the valet. Connected vehicle tech and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be offered.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Makes Global Debut In India

qbtsp9qg

The Skoda Kushaq is built on the same platform as the Volkswagen Taigun.

Both, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are expected to go on sale this summer and essentially are identical models. Both SUVs will be underpinned by the same MQB AO-IN platform and will have around 95 per cent localisation. Now the design and cabin of both models are different, but it'll sport the same touchscreen units. Both compact SUVs will rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and even MG Hector which are already equipped with advanced touchscreen units and connectivity tech.

0 Comments

Source: Autocar India

