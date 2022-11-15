Volkswagen Delivers 5 Lakh Electric Vehicles From ID. Family

Volkswagen has been very clear with its electric vehicle strategy worldwide and with concentrated efforts, the company has been able to deliver 5 lakh cars of the ID. family till date. According to the company, this achievement comes a full year before its targeted date.

The first ID.3 models were delivered in October 2020 and the 5 lakh milestone comes in good time, despite the persistently strained supply situation. And there is still an order bank of 1.35 lakh cars with the company.

Imelda Labbé, Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales at Volkswagen, said. “We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production,”

Volkswagen will only produce electric vehicles in Europe from 2033. By 2030, all-electric vehicles are already to account for at least 70 percent of Volkswagen’s unit sales in Europe. In the USA and China, the company is targeting an electric vehicle share of more than 50 percent for the same period. Volkswagen is to launch ten new electric models by 2026.