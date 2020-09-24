New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India

Volkswagen plans to launch up to 75 fully electric models by 2029 and to sell around 26 million electric vehicles in this period.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is slightly bigger than the Tiguan in Dimension.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen ID.4 could be sold in India in limited numbers.
  • The Volkswagen ID.4 is slightly bigger than the Tiguan in Dimension.
  • It is underpinned by Volkswagen's new MED platform for electric vehicles.

Volkswagen unveiled its first electric SUV - the ID.4 yesterday and we've already told you a lot about it. While the car will be produced and sold in China, the US and Europe, the company is looking to expand in other markets as well. India is one of those markets. carandbike asked Silke Bagschik, Head of Marketing and Sales, Product line e-mobility, whether there was a possibility of the ID.4 coming to India. She said, "We are looking at all possible markets for the ID.4 because an SUV will do well across the globe. For starters we will introduce it in China, Europe and the US and then look at other markets."

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 Electric SUV Unveiled

Volkswagen ID.4 could also make it to the country may be in limited numbers.

The company, therefore, did not deny that the car would not come to India. Given the fact that cars like the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona electric and even the Nexon EV have done well in the Indian market, Volkswagen's ID.4 could also make it to the country may be in limited numbers. Given the price of the ID.4 in the European markets will start at a little over 59,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 50 lakh), it will be an expensive affair if/when it comes to India.

Also Read: Volkswagen Teases The New Taos Compact SUV For The US Market

It is based on the MEB platform

The ID.4 is based on the MEB platform and comes powered by a motor which is a permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) with a compact, lightweight design. The motor delivers 201 bhp and its 310 Nm of torque is immediately available from a standing start. The vehicle sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited to 160 kmph.

Also Read: Volkswagen In Talks To Sell Bugatti To Croatia's Rimac

0 Comments

Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India
