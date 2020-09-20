New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen Teases The New Taos Compact SUV For The US Market

Volkswagen has officiallt released a new teaser of its upcoming SUV. The newest offering will be called VolkswagneTaos which is all set to make its debut on October 13, 2020.

The Volkswagen Taos compact SUV will be unveiled on October 13, 2020

Highlights

  • VW has named its new SUV after the town of Taos
  • The Taos SUV is designed specifically for the North American Region
  • The SUV will be officially revealed on 13th October, 2020

Volkswagen has teased its all-new Taos compact SUV  and it will make its debut in the United States. The carmaker will be revealing its newest offering on October 13, 2020. The upcoming Taos will be slotted below the Tiguan SUV in Volkswagen's line-up. With this new car the brand is doubling up its SUV products globally and the US especially ollowing the launch of Atlas Cross Sport earlier this year. The SUV is expected to be built at its Puebla factory in Mexico. Expect the compact SUV to go on sale in 2021, and the Taos could be a 2022 model year product.

Also Read: Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess Drives The Tesla Model Y

sblrvkso

Volkswagen's upcoming SUV is named after the town of Taos in New Mexico

The SUV is specifically designed for the North American region, thus the 'Taos' nameplate was chosen to resonate with American customers. Interestingly, the Taos Town bounded by the Sangre de Cristo Mountains is home to about 6000 people which boasts a 400-year history. The town has inhabited a 1,000-year-old Native American community just a few miles from the center of town.

The teaser image shows the silhouette of the SUV revealing it would look somewhat similar to the Tiguan. However, it will be smaller in terms of proporition. The German carmaker also sells a similar car in China which is called Tharu. The SUV sports a thin LED strip flanking the headlights something that we have already seen on the Tiguan.

The Chinese version, the Volkswagen Tharu is offered with a choice of two powertrain options - 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both the engines come mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox with an option of front-wheel and rear-wheel drive setups. However, the North American version of the SUV could be seen with different components altogether.

Also Read: Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed

Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America, Inc, "We're thrilled to announce the name for the newest member of the Volkswagen family. It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car and the town of Taos, New Mexico was a perfect fit. It's a small city that offers big things-from outdoor adventure to arts and design and great cuisine."

