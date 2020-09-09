New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen T-Roc Sold Out In India; Bookings Closed

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

The T-Roc is built on VW's MQB platform

Volkswagen India has announced the closure of bookings for the T-Roc. The company had launched the T-Roc in the country just ahead of the lockdown in March 2020 and it was priced at ₹ 19.99 lakh and the company has received an overwhelming response for the car, which is why it has announced that the current batch of T-Roc has been sold out which is the reason why it has stopped taking bookings for the car. The deliveries to customers of the T-Roc too were hampered because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

a5idbkbg

The Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine

The T-Roc is built on VW's MQB platform and was introduced in India as a completely built unit and the competitive price has certainly worked in the company's favour. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines – T-Roc & Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV – the Volkswagen Taigun.”

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph.

j87v545

The Volkswagen T-Roc will come with the trapezoidal LED DRLs and LED headlamps as standard

The feature list is an exhaustive one and it is filled to the brim with it because there's just one variant on offer. You get LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which offers good cabin space.

