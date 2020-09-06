Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc visited Germany to meet several officials with projects related to the upcoming Gigafactory. The officials assured him that the company will get complete support from the German government for building its Gigafactory Berlin. We already know that Tesla is building a new Gigafactory outside Berlin and everyone assumed that the final leg of Musk's trip was a visit to the upcoming factory. Musk also checked on Tesla's project with CureVac to produce RNA printers that will assist in distributing their COVID-19 vaccine which is currently under development.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly took a detailed preview of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars during his meet with Volkswagen's CEO Hebert Diess

To everyone's astonishment, it wasn't his last stop as Musk took a detour and landed at Braunschweig airport for a special meeting with Volkswagen's CEO Hebert Diess. Braunschweig is the closest airport to Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg. During this special meet, Musk reportedly took a detailed preview of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars.

According to the sources familiar with the matter claimed that Musk took a test drive in Volkswagen's new electric car during his courtesy meet with Herbert Diess. A spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the meeting. Also, the spokeswoman for Tesla could not be reached for comment. German daily Handelsblatt was first to report that Musk had met Diess.

Were you in the area yesterday @ElonMusk????? https://t.co/Vcb3WTY2mS — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) September 4, 2020

Interestingly, the German carmaker on Friday tweeted that Elon Musk's jet had taken off from Braunschweig, Lower Saxony on Thursday, "Were you in the area yesterday @ElonMusk? " punctuated by a smiling emoticon.

