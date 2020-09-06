New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report

During a special meeting with Volkswagen's CEO Hebert Diess, Elon Musk reportedly took a detailed preview of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Elon Musk visited Germany to meet several German officials related to its upcoming Gigafactory

Highlights

  • Elon Musk met German official for his upcoming Gigafactory Berlin
  • Tesla CEO's private jet landed at Braunschweig airport to meet VW's CEO
  • Musk also checked on Teslas project with CureVac

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc visited Germany to meet several officials with projects related to the upcoming Gigafactory. The officials assured him that the company will get complete support from the German government for building its Gigafactory Berlin. We already know that Tesla is building a new Gigafactory outside Berlin and everyone assumed that the final leg of Musk's trip was a visit to the upcoming factory. Musk also checked on Tesla's project with CureVac to produce RNA printers that will assist in distributing their COVID-19 vaccine which is currently under development.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Teased Ahead Of Debut

rfpq59ks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly took a detailed preview of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars during his meet with Volkswagen's CEO Hebert Diess

To everyone's astonishment, it wasn't his last stop as Musk took a detour and landed at Braunschweig airport for a special meeting with Volkswagen's CEO Hebert Diess. Braunschweig is the closest airport to Volkswagen's headquarters in Wolfsburg. During this special meet, Musk reportedly took a detailed preview of the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars.

According to the sources familiar with the matter claimed that Musk took a test drive in Volkswagen's new electric car during his courtesy meet with Herbert Diess. A spokeswoman for Volkswagen declined to comment on the meeting. Also, the spokeswoman for Tesla could not be reached for comment. German daily Handelsblatt was first to report that Musk had met Diess.

Also Read: Volkswagen's Labour Chief Rules Out Four-Day Week To Save Jobs

0 Comments

Interestingly, the German carmaker on Friday tweeted that Elon Musk's jet had taken off from Braunschweig, Lower Saxony on Thursday, "Were you in the area yesterday @ElonMusk? " punctuated by a smiling emoticon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

India's Slowing Diesel Sales In August Points To Lower Industry Output India's Slowing Diesel Sales In August Points To Lower Industry Output
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report Tesla CEO Elon Musk Test Drives Volkswagen's New Electric Car: Report
Volkswagen's Labour Chief Rules Out Four-Day Week To Save Jobs Volkswagen's Labour Chief Rules Out Four-Day Week To Save Jobs
F1: Lewis Hamilton On Pole In Dominating Monza Qualifying As Vettel Can't Get Past Q1 F1: Lewis Hamilton On Pole In Dominating Monza Qualifying As Vettel Can't Get Past Q1
2020 Tata Gravitas Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close 2020 Tata Gravitas Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa As Its New President Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa As Its New President
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5 Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto
Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022 Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022
India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant
In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities