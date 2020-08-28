Volkswagen ID.4 Electric Crossover Teased Ahead Of Debut

We have only been speculating about the Volkswagen ID.4 yet, but the German carmaker is gearing up to put an end to all the anticipations soon. Volkswagen has released a teaser image of the ID.4 giving us a good idea of its stylish and very urban design language. In fact, the balanced design makes it so desirable that we really hope Volkswagen would consider bringing this to our shores as well, be it as just a technology demonstrator sort of niche model.

The outline of the ID.4 is of a typical crossover but the face looks very flush as far as the teaser images go. Of course then, the grille is missing and you get a very sleek chunk instead which is flanked by stretched out LED projector headlamps. That said, it will remind you of the Kia Seltos as well with a really slim DRL strip running on that sleek portion. In fact, it's the DRLs that enhance its appeal with the way they fringe around the headlight assemblies and we hope the production model stays true to this design language. It makes a solid impression with sharp character lines on the bumper and hood which continues on the profile as well. Moreover, the sloping roofline, curvy beltline and flared wheel arches give it a sporty stance, in-turn adding to its urban crossover appeal.

The sporty theme continues at the rear as well with a very unique design language which we haven't seen in VW SUVs before. The roof aesthetically falls on to the tapering rear windscreen and the boot lid and rear bumper are almost equally proportioned. Moreover the wraparound and sleek looking tail lights add just the required dash of style. It also gets a huge spoiler above the rear windscreen which other than making it look sexy, helps reducing the aerodynamic drag as well, which is important in an electric vehicle.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be an all-electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) crossover and will be slightly longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan in terms of dimension. It'll be underpinned by Volkswagen's MEB modular platform for all-electric vehicles which will also underpin the upcoming Soda Enyaq IV, it's in-house rival. Powering the Volkswagen ID.4 will be two electric motors at both axles with a combined output of approximately 198 bhp and and it will have a range of 500 km on a single charge according to WLTP cycle.

