New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Begins Production Of ID.4 Electric SUV In Germany

The ID family is the linchpin of the VW brand's ambitious plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025. The broader VW Group has said it will spend nearly $40 billion by 2024 to ramp up electric vehicle production in Europe, China and the United States.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Initial production of the Volkswagen ID.4 has begun at VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany
Tech News

German automaker Volkswagen AG has begun regular production of the ID.4 compact SUV, the second model in a planned family of electric vehicles that will be built and sold around the world, the company said Thursday.

The ID family is the linchpin of the VW brand's ambitious plan to build 1.5 million electric vehicles a year by 2025. The broader VW Group has said it will spend nearly $40 billion by 2024 to ramp up electric vehicle production in Europe, China and the United States.

U.S. production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, near VW's existing factory, is slated for 2022.

Rival General Motors Co has said it expects to build 1 million EVs a year by 2025, mainly in China and the United States.

dtjjjsgc

The ID.4 and its companion, the ID.3 hatchback, are built on a dedicated EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB

The ID.4 and its companion, the ID.3 hatchback, are built on a dedicated EV platform that Volkswagen calls MEB. The same platform will be shared with Ford Motor Co as part of a broader collaboration with the U.S. automaker.

Ford has said it plans to build at least one new EV in Europe on the MEB platform and is considering a second variant.

Initial production of the ID.4 has begun at VW's plant in Zwickau, Germany, which was converted to build electric vehicles exclusively at a cost of $1.4 billion.

Pre-production of the ID.4 already also started near Shanghai.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant China's Budget EV Maker Kandi Eyes Setting Up North American Manufacturing Plant
Tesla Seeks Approval For Sensor That Could Detect Child Left In Hot Cars Tesla Seeks Approval For Sensor That Could Detect Child Left In Hot Cars
Volkswagen Begins Production Of ID.4 Electric SUV In Germany Volkswagen Begins Production Of ID.4 Electric SUV In Germany
CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance
Formula E: Alexander Sims Joins Mahindra Racing For 2020/21 Season Replacing Jerome d'Ambrosio Formula E: Alexander Sims Joins Mahindra Racing For 2020/21 Season Replacing Jerome d'Ambrosio
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Drove The New Mahindra Thar; Hopes They Price It Right Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Drove The New Mahindra Thar; Hopes They Price It Right
Chinese EV Maker Nio Launches Battery Leasing Service, Eyes Global Market Chinese EV Maker Nio Launches Battery Leasing Service, Eyes Global Market
Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute Meru Launches New Mobility App For Business And Personal Commute
Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report
Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out Audi RS Q8 India Launch Details Out
Petrol Prices Increased By 10 Paise, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged Petrol Prices Increased By 10 Paise, Diesel Rates Remain Unchanged
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which? Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings To Begin On August 22, 2020
Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic Will Develop Better Power Output Than The Diesel Manual Drivetrain Kia Sonet Diesel Automatic Will Develop Better Power Output Than The Diesel Manual Drivetrain
Triumph Bonneville Range Offered With Free Accessories Worth Rs. 61,000 Triumph Bonneville Range Offered With Free Accessories Worth Rs. 61,000

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Drove The New Mahindra Thar; Hopes For Right Pricing
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Drove The New Mahindra Thar; Hopes For Right Pricing
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
Sachin Tendulkar Is Looking For His First Car. Can You Guess Which?
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities