Volkswagen Delivers First ID.4 Electric SUVs To Customers In Germany

The German carmaker Volkswagen delivered the first ID.4 fully electric vehicles to its customers. The electric vehicles were handed over to customers in the delivery centres at the Transparent Factory in Dresden and the Autostadt in Wolfsburg. The carmaker plans to deliver around 1.5 lakh ID.4 vehicles globally this year. Till February end, the company has already received over 23,500 orders for the model across Europe, although many car dealers were closed and even ahead of its actual market launch in Germany.

Volkswagen produces the ID.4 electric car in Zwickau with an entirely carbon-neutral footprint

As a part of Volkswagen's Accelerate strategy, the company plans to launch at least one new fully electric model each year. Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales said, "The ID.4 launch has been very successful and the car has been well received by customers. We've still got great plans - we aim to deliver around 150,000 vehicles worldwide this year alone. That is about one-third of our planned output of 450,000 electric vehicles in 2021. The world car is therefore a key pillar of our accelerated electric offensive."

The carmaker is carrying out a Europe-wide training roadshow across dealerships to advise customers in the best possible way. In Germany alone, over 10,000 dealership employees are taking part. They are also receiving training in all related areas of electromobility such as We Connect and charging.

At the handover of the first vehicle in Dresden, the Head of Volkswagen in Germany, Holger B. Santel, said, "The ID.4 is now being rolled out to our fully prepared dealers. The employees have been trained well. In addition, dealers are operating an individual appointment system with a safe hygiene concept. Customers finally get to touch the ID.4, sit inside it, test drive it and order it."

Volkswagen has already received 23,500 orders for the ID.4 across Europe

Like the ID.3, Volkswagen produces the ID.4 electric car in Zwickau with an entirely carbon-neutral footprint. Moreover, delivery at Dresden and Wolfsburg is also net carbon neutral. The Zwickau factory recently started a third shift on the second assembly line for the production of the ID. family. The carmaker aims to produce over 1,400 vehicles each working day during the summer to meet the high level of demand for the car.

