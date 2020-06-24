Volkswagen ID.4 All-Electric Crossover Spotted Testing

The Volkswagen ID. Crozz electric crossover concept made quite the buzz at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and the production version was expected to go on sale in 2020. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has put off many launch plans and though we are not sure if it will arrive to the markets this year, the latest spy images of Volkswagen's first electric crossover have surfaced online and suggest that Volkswagen is keeping up with the development. The test mule that was spotted doing rounds in Europe looks production ready and is similar to the concept.

The ID.4 electric crossover makes a solid impression with sharp character lines.

The outline of the ID.4 is of a typical crossover but the face will remind you of Kia models, sporting a tiger nose shaped grille flanked by stretched out projector beam headlamps. That said, overall it makes a solid impression with sharp character lines on the bumper and hood which continues on the profile as well. Moreover, the sloping roofline, curvy beltline and flared wheel arches give it a sporty stance. The sporty theme continues at the rear as well with a very unique design language which we haven't seen in VW SUVs before. The roof aesthetically falls on to the tapering rear windscreen and the boot lid and rear bumper are almost equally proportioned. Moreover the wraparound and sleek looking tail lights add just the required dash of style.

It will be underpinned by Volkswagen's MEB modular platform for all-electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be an all-electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) crossover and will be slightly longer than the Volkswagen Tiguan in terms of dimension. It'll be underpinned by Volkswagen's MEB modular platform for all-electric vehicles. Powering the Volkswagen Id.4 will be two electric motors at both axles with a combined output of approximately 198 bhp and and it will have a range of 500 kms on a single charge according to WLTP cycle.

