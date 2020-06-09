Volkswagen India Resumes Operations At Dealerships; Rolls Out Special Service Offers

After nearly a two-month wait amidst the nationwide lockdown, Volkswagen India has resumed operations at its dealerships and service centres across the country. Over 90 per cent of the company's sales and service facilities across the network are now operational with limited manpower, as per government regulations. The personnel have been trained to follow the social distancing guidelines, contactless transactions among other precautions, and have been provided with personal protective gear, the company said in a statement. As part of the resumption of operations, the automaker is offering a number of free services and offers for its customers.

Healthcare professionals gets 3 month EMI holiday plan & a low interest rates from 8% on the Volkswagen Polo & Vento BS6

Commenting on the resumption of business, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With the announced 'Unlock 1.0' initiative, we have resumed business in a staged approach while adhering to local regulations. The health of our employees, dealer partners and customers is of utmost priority. All the necessary safety and sanitization measures are being undertaken across our network to rebuild customer confidence in entering our facilities."

Volkswagen dealers and workshops are offering a free 10-point check-up including free pick-up and drop of vehicles for customers. In addition, customers get special offers on the purchase of tyres, batteries, as well as services like AC disinfectant and germ clean treatment for the cabin. The automaker has also introduced the new anti-microbial treatment and ozone vehicle disinfectant system to improve the hygiene of the cabin.

Volkswagen has about 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints across the country

Furthermore, Volkswagen is now offering healthcare professionals a three-month EMI holiday plan and low-interest rates starting at 8 per cent on the purchase of the BS6 compliant Polo and Vento cars. The benefits though will be available only till June 30, 2020. Volkswagen also announced that the company managed to offers assistance to about 400 customers during the lockdown.

Volkswagen has 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints pan India. Speaking to carandbike at the start of the lockdown, Knapp had said that the company plans to add 10 more dealerships in 2020, taking its total sales outlets to about 150 by the year-end. Meanwhile, the automaker also commenced an online sales platform for customers to book vehicles complete with configurator and finance options. The company says consumers have responded positively to the online retail platform with the enquiries showing a "continuously increasing trend."

