Volkswagen India Goes Digital With Its Pre-Owned Business; Launches Das Welt Auto 3.0

Volkswagen India has been working to towards strengthening its preowned car business in India. Called 'Das Welt Auto' the company's focus has been on creating a comprehensive approach with a one-stop solution that addresses all customer queries and concerns. The company is looking to double its used car sales in India and we told you about this when we got a chance to speak to Steffen Knapp in March this year.

The Das Welt Auto facilities offer buying and selling of multi-brand pre-owned cars and isn't restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen. The company says that it offers cars that are thoroughly checked and certified along with offering accessories, service and warranty packages for prospective customers. The company offers a warranty on its cars for up to 12 months. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a due diligence process, which identifies and replaces defective parts and is completely refurbished for sale. Post refurbishment, the car is inspected by a third-party inspector who then certifies the pre-owned car.

The whole process is swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the Indian Blue Book.

For a seamless and contactless experience, the brand has enabled digitalisation of its used car business. Prospective customers can now buy or sell their pre-owned vehicle on the Das Welt Auto website. Another value addition for customers looking to sell their vehicle is the introduction of the Das WeltAuto Valuator. A unique mobile application that enables customers to self-evaluate their current vehicle. The whole process is swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the Indian Blue Book. The mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Through the Das WeltAuto facilities and the business peripherals attached to it, Volkswagen aims to shift the used car business segment from an unorganized to organized segment. We intend to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. We are confident DWA will gain the momentum and be relevant in the post COVID era,"

The company, to date, has 105 Das WeltAuto facilities across India and the company is looking to focus its attention on the used car business, beside making strides with the new cars that will be launched in the country as part of the India 2.0 strategy.

