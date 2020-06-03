New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Goes Digital With Its Pre-Owned Business; Launches Das Welt Auto 3.0

The company, to date, has 105 Das WeltAuto facilities across India and the company is looking to focus its attention on the used car business

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Volkswagen India has been working to towards strengthening its preowned car business in India. Called 'Das Welt Auto' the company's focus has been on creating a comprehensive approach with a one-stop solution that addresses all customer queries and concerns. The company is looking to double its used car sales in India and we told you about this when we got a chance to speak to Steffen Knapp in March this year.

The Das Welt Auto facilities offer buying and selling of multi-brand pre-owned cars and isn't restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen. The company says that it offers cars that are thoroughly checked and certified along with offering accessories, service and warranty packages for prospective customers. The company offers a warranty on its cars for up to 12 months. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a due diligence process, which identifies and replaces defective parts and is completely refurbished for sale. Post refurbishment, the car is inspected by a third-party inspector who then certifies the pre-owned car.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

T-Roc

Polo

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

i0f2u3uo

The whole process is swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the Indian Blue Book. 

Also Read: Volkswagen To Double Its Used Car Sales In 2020

For a seamless and contactless experience, the brand has enabled digitalisation of its used car business. Prospective customers can now buy or sell their pre-owned vehicle on the Das Welt Auto website. Another value addition for customers looking to sell their vehicle is the introduction of the Das WeltAuto Valuator. A unique mobile application that enables customers to self-evaluate their current vehicle. The whole process is swift and transparent as the valuations are provided basis the algorithms given by the Indian Blue Book. The mobile application is available for both Android and iOS platforms.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "Through the Das WeltAuto facilities and the business peripherals attached to it, Volkswagen aims to shift the used car business segment from an unorganized to organized segment. We intend to offer a digitally enabled, professionally managed, value for money proposition to customers looking for individual mobility options. We are confident DWA will gain the momentum and be relevant in the post COVID era,"

0 Comments

The company, to date, has 105 Das WeltAuto facilities across India and the company is looking to focus its attention on the used car business, beside making strides with the new cars that will be launched in the country as part of the India 2.0 strategy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen T-Roc with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen
T-Roc

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
15%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
28%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities