Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV To Launch In Brazil In June

Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV made its global premiere last month. Now, the carmaker is all set to launch the Tiguan's little coupe sibling in the Brazilian market on June 25, 2020. The company has already commenced the production of the Nivus Coupe SUV at its Anchieta plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo which is a part of Volkswagen's first 100 per cent digital project. The launch event is expected to be an all-digital event due to the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil.

The Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV is based on the MQB A0 platform

The new Volkswagen Nivus was developed in South America and will be initially made available in the Brazilian market. The carmaker will also be introducing the Coupe SUV in Argentina this year, followed by other South American markets by 2021. The new Nivus Coupe SUV is based on the VW Group's MQB A0 platform, which also underpins the new Polo and the T-Cross compact SUV. It will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross in the company's line-up.

The Volkswagen Nivus sports bold grille up front featuring restyled LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and a new vertically-stacked fog lamps. The overall appeal of the car is underlined by the blacked-out grille and bumper adding a rugged look, which is further accentuated by the plastic body cladding that runs across the profile. It also gets nice glossy black finish surrounding the LED taillights giving a sporty look to the SUV.

The Volkswagen Nivus features two 10.1-inch screens for the Virtual cockpit and the infotainment system

On the inside, the Volkswagen Nivus comes loaded with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and mirror link. The virtual cockpit instrument console with a 10.1-inch screen offers an extremely user-friendly interface. The Nivus Coupe SUV gets leather upholstery, multifunction steering wheel, rearview camera, paddle-shifters, and more. For safety, the car comes equipped with features such as six airbags, adaptive cruise control, traction control, stability control, auto emergency braking, electronic differential lock and more.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Nivus comes powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The unit is capable of generating maximum power of 128 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

