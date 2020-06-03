Volkswagen Nivus Coupe SUV Revealed For Brazil

Volkswagen has lifted the wraps off the Nivus coupe SUV for the Latin American markets. The new offering will go on sale in Brazil later this year but will make it to European markets at a later stage. The new Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV is part of the brand's new line-up of SUVWs, as the company likes to call it, and is based on the MQB A0 platform that is a derivative of the MQB platform that underpins the larger offerings in the Volkswagen Group. The Nivus shares its underpinnings with the Brazilian-spec new-gen Polo and Virtus (Polo sedan). The new Nivus will be positioned below the Volkswagen T-Cross in the company's line-up.

The Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV measures 4266 mm in length, 1757 mm in width and is 1493 mm tall. It has a 2566 mm wheelbase

The new Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV measures 4266 mm in length, while the wheelbase stands at 2566 mm. The design language has that distinctive VW touch with the bold grille upfront, restyled LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and a new vertically-stacked fog lamps with large air intakes. The blacked-out grille and bumper add to the rugged look, and so does the plastic body cladding that runs across the sides. The more distinctive change though is beyond the C-pillar with the sharply raked D-pillar and windscreen. There's a nice gloss black finish surrounding the LED taillights that looks sporty on the SUV. The SUV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2020 Volkswagen Nivus gets two 10.1-inch screens for the Virtual cockpit and the infotainment system

Inside, the 2020 Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV borrows from existing VW cars. The cabin is loaded on the feature front and comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to a host of new features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and mirrorlink. There's also the Virtual cockpit instrument console (also a 10.1-inch screen) that offers an extremely user-friendly interface. The Nivus gets leather upholstery, paddle-shifters, multifunction steering wheel, rearview camera and more. Other safety features on the new Nivus will include six airbags, traction control, stability control, adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking (AEB) up to 50 kmph, electronic differential lock and more.

Power on the Volkswagen Nivus comes from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that develops 128 bhp and is paired with only the 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. For now, that's the only engine and transmission choice on the Nivus, and could differ depending on the market.

There are no immediate plans to bring the new Nivus coupe SUV to the Indian market

The Volkswagen Nivus coupe SUV will hit the showrooms in Brazil in July this year. Chances are slim that the Nivus will make its way to the Indian market in the near future. Volkswagen India is working on developing tailor-made SUVs for the country and this includes the Taigun that is based on the MQB A0 IN platform, a derivative of the MQB A0 that underpins the Nivus. The new Volkswagen Taigun was showcased in a near-production version earlier this year and will make its way to the showrooms next year. The automaker is also said to be working on a subcompact SUV that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the likes.

