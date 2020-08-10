Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India

Volkswagen Motorsport India (VMI) has announced the launch of the Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship (VW-VRC) that brings the 2020 Polo one-make championship to your digital screen. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the German automaker has decided to conduct the 2020 Polo Championship online through simulators. The initiative aims to keep the motorsport momentum going while things remain restricted in most parts of India due to social distancing protocols. The winner of VW-VRC will secure a sponsored drive to compete in the 2021 Volkswagen Polo Championship.

The 2020 Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship will see the selection process shortlist 26 e-racers for the season

Speaking on the launch of Volkswagen VRC, Sirish Vissa, Head - VMI said, "We are extremely excited to bring the thrilling experience of our flagship one-make Polo Cup series on a virtual platform through Volkswagen VRC. Keeping in mind the current scenario, we believe that the initiative will encourage young talents to showcase and hone their racing skills. This is a positive step for us as we aim to make motorsport racing accessible to all the aspiring racers and provide a platform to spot and nurture young talents into furthering their racing career."

Commenting on the launch of VW VRC, Steffen Knapp, Director, VW Passenger Cars India said, "At Volkswagen, pushing boundaries has always been in our DNA and we are proud to be the first Indian Championship to be accessible virtually. As the only global OEM in India with a history of running a one-make series for over a decade, it is our passion for the sport that has enabled us to innovate, make motorsport mainstream by introducing its virtual format to overcome the present challenging times."

The 2020 Volkswagen Polo Championship will take place online with registrations open for all racers

The selection process for the 2020 VW-VRC will see up to 26 racers in participation. Interested participants need to download the game 'Assetto Corsa' for a personal computer or laptop, or 'Gran Turismo Sport' for PlayStation, to compete in the series. VMI will be conducting basic training to provide participants with a few hours of practice sessions followed by a chance to set their fastest lap during the recorded session. The final contenders' list will comprise 10 fastest racers each from the keyboard and PlayStation editions as well as the top six from the Pro-Class of the Indian e-Racing championship. Those participating in the series will have to pay a registration fee of ₹ 9,990. They will also need a steering wheel and pedal attached to their device to compete in the races.

The VW-VRC races will be aligned to the real racing format and will include five rounds with two races in each round, along with three practise sessions and one qualifying session. Like a standard race weekend, the feature race grid will be based on qualifying, while a reverse grid for the sprint race will be based on the top 12 contenders from the feature race. The points system will also remain the same as actual races in the Polo Cup. The online selection process begins from August 10, until September 9, 2020. Head to VW India's official website to register for the Virtual Racing Championship.

Volkswagen Motorsport will provide data-enabled training for drivers interested in the same

Participants will be provided with driver coaching and data-enabled training for those interested by VW Motorsport India. They will also have access to data from the game to help them analyse and improve their virtual driving skills. The automaker will monitor the championship through race control with officials to adjudicate drivers who break rules.

Having completed 10 years of Volkswagen Motorsport in India, the brand comes to a full circle with the 2020 Polo Cup this year. The new track car was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February ahead of the season debut later the same month. However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases have prompted the government to place restrictions on conducting motorsport events.

