Volkswagen Taigo Crossover Revealed For The European Market

Pushing for SUVs is the direction Volkswagen is taking not just in India but globally. By 2022 the company will have a total of 12 new SUVs in its global lineup and a step in that direction is the new compact crossover Taigo. The front-wheel drive Taigo looks is a five seater and yes the coupe-styled car looks pretty good. According to the company, the sloping roof which brings out the coupe aspect of the car does not restrict the headroom in the back seat, but of course, we'll believe it when we see it.

2021 VW Taigo Design

The new Taigo focusses on design, individuality and emotion. With full LED head-lights, an all-digital cockpit and the latest generation of infotainment systems (MIB3) as standard, the SUV is big on the technology front. The SUV coupe measures in at under 4260mm. It's the first time that we get to see a VW crossover coupe bodystyle and it's clearly targeted towards young customers. Depending on the options selected, the Taigo also comes with the new IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and an illuminated radiator grill crossbar. The Taigo's design is characterised by strong proportions, with the silhouette like that of a coupe being particularly striking with the C pillar slanting well forward.

2021 VW Taigo Dimensions

Dimension-wise, it comes with a length of 4,266mm, width of 1,757mm and height of 1,493mm, while the wheelbase stands at 2,566mm.

2021 VW Taigo: Features

On the inside, the Taigo scores with an elaborately designed multifunctional steering wheel and modern control elements as standard. The infotainment systems are based on the third generation of MIB3, including an online control unit (eSIM) and App Connect Wireless (depending on the configuration). Features such as access to streaming services, natural voice control and cloud-based personalisation using "Volkswagen ID" allow the use of the latest MIB3.1 services, depending on the configuration.

And when it comes to driver assistance for more comfort and safety, the new SUV coupe is very similar to Volkswagen models from higher sectors. Every Taigo comes with assistance systems such as the surroundings monitoring system "Front Assist", including city emergency brake function, and the lane departure warning system "Lane Assist" as standard. "IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist" is available as an optional extra, enabling semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210 kmph.

2021 VW Taigo: Powertrains and Transmissions

The Volkswagen Taigo will be available with a choice of two petrol engines a 1-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI. The 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, TSI unit produces either 94bhp 109 bhp while the 1.5-litre is a more powerful unit pushing out 148 bhp. The Taigo will be offered with either a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. It's only available in the front wheel drive version.

2021 VW Taigo: Is It Coming To India?

As of now there are no plans for the Taigo to come to India but given that it's based on the MQB A0 platform, it is likely that Volkswagen will bring the car here, however, there is no confirmation from the company.