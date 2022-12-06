Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33.50 Lakh

Volkswagen has launched a new Tiguan Exclusive Edition in India priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Priced at par with the regular Tiguan, the Exclusive Edition features some additional cosmetic elements inside and out and is available in just two colours.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features.”

Starting from the exterior, the Exclusive Edition can be optioned in either Pure White or Oryx white. Cosmetic enhancements over the standard Tiguan include new silver finished 18-inch Sebring alloys wheels, dynamic hubcaps (they remain static while the wheels rotate), a load sill protector at the rear and exclusive edition badging on the B-pillar.

Inside, the Exclusive Edition gets sportier looking aluminium pedals along with Exclusive Edition badging used around the cabin.

On the equipment front, the Exclusive Edition carries over the tech from its standard sibling. This includes adaptive Matrix LED headlamps (IQ Lights), 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Gesture control, connected vehicle tech, 30 colour ambient lighting, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, Vienna leather upholstery, powered tailgate and more.

The engine too is unchanged with the familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine sitting under the bonnet. The unit develops 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive as standard.