Volkswagen To Hike Prices Of Passenger Vehicles By Up To 2% From October 1

Volkswagen India has announced a price hike of 2 per cent for its passenger vehicles starting October 1, 2022. At present, Volkswagen India’s portfolio consists of the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Volkswagen India says the reason for the price hike is owing to rising input costs. A part of this is also due to the war in Ukraine that resulted in a rise in the cost of raw materials. Moreover, the current price hike is aligned with the festive season, which usually bumps up sales of automobiles.

A statement released by Volkswagen India says, “Effective 1st October 2022, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will be increasing prices by up to 2% across its product portfolio owing to rising input costs.”

Volkswagen sells one sedan and two SUVs in India. The price of the Volkswagen Virtus is between Rs. 11.21 lakh to Rs. 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Volkswagen Taigun costs between Rs. 11.40 lakh to Rs. 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The flagship Volkswagen Tiguan SUV has priced at Rs. 32.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India).