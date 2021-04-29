carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen Unveils ID.4 GTX; Sporty Variant of the ID.4 Electric SUV 

The car is heading first to Europe, but for North America, there is no word on the GTX version. Although, there are plans to launch an all-wheel-drive model.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen plans on having a GTX variant for all the ID line of EVs expand View Photos
Volkswagen plans on having a GTX variant for all the ID line of EVs

Highlights

  • The ID.4 GTX has dual motors on each axle and gets AWD as well
  • It deploys a 220 kW battery and the motors make 299 bhp
  • It also gets slightly sportier trim than the standard ID.4
Tech News

Volkswagen is known for its GT versions of its hatchbacks and sedans and now it is bringing the same ethos to its EVs. The new ID.4 electric SUV now gets a GTX model which features dual motors and an all-wheel-drive system which makes it quite sporty. It is the second vehicle based on the MEB electric vehicle platform that Volkswagen has been talking up for a while. It is expected all the ID brand of EVs will get an GTX version with the ID.4, the most important of the lot getting it first. 

"Electric driving is simply great fun - and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics. The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive," said Volkswagen 

jbkmlhtc

The GTX comes with a 220 kW motor that deploys 299 bhp

It is powered by a 220 kW motor that delivers a smooth 299 bhp resulting in a pretty rapid 0-100 kmph figure of 6.2 seconds. It also has a top speed of 180 kmph. Battery range wise, it is a little weak. The 77 kWh battery should be decent but no range figures have been released. Though don't expect this vehicle to do more than 300 miles or 482 km on a single charge. 

"The full torque of the electric powertrain is immediately available and you can feel the excellent vehicle handling in every bend. What's more, the innovative operating and safety concept is just as intelligent as the drive train! For example, the driver is supported by the unique augmented reality head-up display and comprehensive assist systems," said Thomas Ulrich, the member of the board of management for the development. 

0ot7jfbg

Interior wise, it is typically Volkswagen following the new design language of the MEB vehicles

The vehicle also gets a different design in terms of accents, new. Bumpers and a 3D LED taillights alongside new colour options. 

0 Comments

The car is heading first to Europe, but for North America, there is no word on the GTX version but there are plans to launch an all-wheel-drive model. It will have an entry level price of 50,415 euros which is inflated by the requirement of VAT in Germany. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings Begin; Prices Start At Rs. 16.90 Lakh
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings Begin; Prices Start At Rs. 16.90 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.02 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities