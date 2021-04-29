Volkswagen Unveils ID.4 GTX; Sporty Variant of the ID.4 Electric SUV 

Volkswagen is known for its GT versions of its hatchbacks and sedans and now it is bringing the same ethos to its EVs. The new ID.4 electric SUV now gets a GTX model which features dual motors and an all-wheel-drive system which makes it quite sporty. It is the second vehicle based on the MEB electric vehicle platform that Volkswagen has been talking up for a while. It is expected all the ID brand of EVs will get an GTX version with the ID.4, the most important of the lot getting it first.

"Electric driving is simply great fun - and with the ID.4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics. The most emotional member of the ID. family to date shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive," said Volkswagen

The GTX comes with a 220 kW motor that deploys 299 bhp

It is powered by a 220 kW motor that delivers a smooth 299 bhp resulting in a pretty rapid 0-100 kmph figure of 6.2 seconds. It also has a top speed of 180 kmph. Battery range wise, it is a little weak. The 77 kWh battery should be decent but no range figures have been released. Though don't expect this vehicle to do more than 300 miles or 482 km on a single charge.

"The full torque of the electric powertrain is immediately available and you can feel the excellent vehicle handling in every bend. What's more, the innovative operating and safety concept is just as intelligent as the drive train! For example, the driver is supported by the unique augmented reality head-up display and comprehensive assist systems," said Thomas Ulrich, the member of the board of management for the development.

Interior wise, it is typically Volkswagen following the new design language of the MEB vehicles

The vehicle also gets a different design in terms of accents, new. Bumpers and a 3D LED taillights alongside new colour options.

The car is heading first to Europe, but for North America, there is no word on the GTX version but there are plans to launch an all-wheel-drive model. It will have an entry level price of 50,415 euros which is inflated by the requirement of VAT in Germany.

