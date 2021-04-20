2021 World Car Awards: Volkswagen ID.4 Crowned World Car Of The Year

The Volkswagen ID.4 becomes the fifth VW offering to be crowned World Car of the Year

Over 93 jurors part of the World Car Awards voted for the Volkswagen ID.4 to be crowned the World Car of the Year (WCOTY) 2021. The win only adds to the German automaker's multiple victories for the coveted title in the past - four to be particular - dominating the awards in its previous years. However, it is for the first time that an electric vehicle from Volkswagen has won the prestigious honour. The Volkswagen ID.4 managed to take the title beating equally impressive contenders including the Toyota Yaris and the Honda e.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the brand's first-ever electric SUV

The Volkswagen ID.4 impressed the jurors with its contemporary design language, clever use of space and impressive functionality as an electric SUV. The offering is the second model to be built on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform and is the brand's first-ever fully electric SUV. The all-electric SUV also boasts sharp styling with a drag coefficient of just 0.28.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is also technologically rich and gets the IQ. Light LED matrix headlights, 3D LED tail light clusters with integrated dynamic turn signal, while sporting a clutter-free cabin that packs all the essentials. The long wheelbase of 2770 mm opens more room inside, with the sense of space contributed by the panoramic glass roof. There's also a centre airbag between the front seats that will deploy in case of a side collision.

The Volkswagen ID.4 remains extremely functional with a spacious cabin, which impressed the jurors

The Volkswagen ID.4 is powered by an electric motor that develops around 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph. The offering uses a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of 520 km on a single charge. The automaker promises the battery can be charged for a range of 320 km in about 30 minutes with a 125 kW DC fast charger.

The World Car Awards are one of the most prestigious initiatives globally and witness journalists from different countries casting their votes to unanimously crown the winners every year. The awards first began in 2005 with the Audi A6 crowned World Car of the Year, followed by the BMW 3 Series (2006), Lexus LS460 (2007), Mazda2 (2008), Volkswagen Golf VI (2009), Volkswagen Polo (2010), Nissan Leaf (2011), Volkswagen Up! (2012), Volkswagen Golf (2013), Audi A3 (2014), Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2015), Mazda MX-5 (2016), Jaguar F-Pace (2017), Volvo XC60 (2018), Jaguar I-Pace (2019) and the Kia Telluride (2020).

