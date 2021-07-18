Volkswagen Vento: Top 5 Highlights

The Volkswagen Vento is one of the most popular compact sedans in India. The sedan has been in India for over a decade, and it won't be wrong to say that except for a few minor facelifts, the Vento has largely remained unchanged. Having said that, it's still one of the best options to go for if drivability and performance are your main criteria over some of the modern creature comforts. And here are some of the key highlights of the Volkswagen Vento.

1. The biggest highlight of the existing Volkswagen Vento is its engine. The current iteration of the Vento is powered by a 1.0 TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that's tuned to make 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. And it's one of the best 1.0-litre motors in the market right now.

2. The Vento also comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox that's slick and precise. However, if it's automatic that you seek then the car gets the company's new 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. While it is no DSG, it is still quite an engaging gearbox.

3. Visually, the Vento comes with a GTI-inspired honeycomb grille and a matching mesh pattern for the wide airdam. The features list also includes LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and below you have a pair of sleek foglamps. The car also features the same 16-inch Portago 10-spoke grey alloy wheels, a pair of smoked taillamps and a beefy bumper with black underbody cladding.

4. While the design of the cabin has not changed over the years, you do get all the basic features like - flat-bottom steering wheel, touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and more.

5. In terms of safety, the Vento comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt remainder, and high-speed alert as standard. The higher-spec Highline variant gets 4 airbags rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, and rear parking sensors with a rear camera.