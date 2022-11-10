Volvo Group Inaugurates Vehicle TechLab In Bengaluru

Volvo Group India has announced the inauguration of a Vehicle TechLab in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A part of the company's R&D operations in India, the TechLab has been designed as a collaborative virtual workspace that can create a simulated workshop environment - using technologies like virtual reality, human body motion tracking and realistic digital rendering of vehicles. The company says that this will allows Volvo Engineers across the globe to connect and collaborate virtually.

The facility was inaugurated by Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group, who was also accompanied by accompanied by Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India and CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India.

(L to R) Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group, India and CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India and Jan Gurander, Deputy CEO, Volvo Group.

Volvo says that the new TechLab can house complete trucks, chassis, and aggregates, along with various supporting equipment for engineers to test, innovate, validate, and experiment with their ongoing work. This includes a set-up equipped with driving simulators, test benches, and 3D scanners among various other tools and systems.

Speaking at the inauguration, CR Vishwanath, Vice President, Volvo Group Trucks Technology, India said, “The launch of the Vehicle TechLab in Bangalore, reflects the key role Volvo Group’s research and development in India plays in achieving the organization’s ambitious SBTi targets. Being the largest R&D site outside of Sweden, with 1600+ engineers, it becomes imperative that we have the infrastructure in place to support global collaboration within Volvo Group and outside. The TechLab adds to the infrastructure we already have in place to support our engineers to enhance their knowledge and contribute to developing sustainable products using advanced technology.”

Volvo's R&D facility is the largest development site outside Sweden.

Volvo Group says that right now, its R&D operation in India is the largest development site outside Sweden. Volvo Group Trucks Technology in India employs more than 1600 engineers, and this number will significantly increase in the coming years. The current set-up includes a host of facilities such as vehicle garages, electrical and electronics lab, AR/VR Lab, and access to proving grounds.