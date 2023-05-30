  • Home
Volvo Rolls Out New Safety Systems For Its Range Of Trucks

Volvo Trucks has introduced new safety features, including Front Short Range Assist and door opening warning system in its CV range to comply with the upcoming European Union General Safety Regulation.
Volvo has updated its range of trucks with new safety systems aimed at increasing road safety and meeting the upcoming General Safety Regulation (GSR) that come into effect in July 2024 in Europe. The new GSR mandates several advanced driver support systems to protect drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, with the goal of saving over 25,000 lives and preventing 1,40,000 injuries by 2038.

 

One of the features is the Front Short Range Assist, designed to detect potential collisions with pedestrians and cyclists in front of the truck. This system utilizes a front radar and camera to identify risks and promptly alerts the driver through visual and sound signals if a collision is imminent.

The trucks also get a new Intelligent Speed Assist, which keeps the driver informed about speed limits by detecting road speed signs and displaying them on the instrument panel. The system not only provides the speed limit for the specific vehicle combination but also issues visual and sound alerts if the limit is exceeded. The trucks also get a new Auto Hold feature preventing the trucks from rolling back on a hill when starting on an incline.

 

Another safety addition is the door-opening warning system, which aims to prevent accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists, or cars approaching from behind when the truck's door is being opened. This system actively monitors the area behind the truck’s cab and issues warnings if any moving objects are detected. It remains operational when the truck is stationary and for two minutes after the engine or motor is turned off.

Furthermore, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System monitors the tire pressure of both the truck and trailer. In compliance with the GSR regulation, the system alerts the driver through the display when the pressure drops 20% below the reference level. However, Volvo says its system can be configured to provide notifications even earlier if desired. 
 

