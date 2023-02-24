VW MEB Platform-Based Ford Electric SUV Debut On March 21, 2023

Ford has confirmed a reveal date for its first electric SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The SUV is set to be one of two confirmed models on VW’s platform with reports suggesting that the American automotive firm could scale down its partnership with VW for EVs going forward. The new electric SUV will be revealed on March 21, 2023.

The new SUV is expected to sit below the Ford Mach-E with the primary market expected to be Europe. Spy pictures of the testmule and official teasers suggest that the SUV will have a contemporary design in line with Ford’s current range of SUVs instead of going with something futuristic. Ford’s teasers have revealed the aero-optimised wheel design of the SUV along with providing a glimpse at the SUV’s headlamp and L-shaped daytime running lamps.

With our brand-new EV being revealed next month, it’s now time we start getting excited.

Here’s @amko_leenarts showing us that you can expect rebellious, uncompromising, SUV heritage reimagined for the #EV era.



Join us on March 21st! #ExploringReinvented #ElectricVehicle pic.twitter.com/LulZXIFJSG — Martin Sander (@MSander22) February 23, 2023

Powertrain details remain under wraps though Ford’s EV is expected to feature a similar set-up and output to the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. This could mean that the Ford SUV could be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive though it remains to be seen if Ford could offer a performance variant sharing the powertrain of the ID.4 GTX.

The new electric SUV is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year with production to be undertaken at Ford’s plant in Cologne, Germany.

Image source