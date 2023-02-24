  • Home
  • News
  • VW MEB Platform-Based Ford Electric SUV Debut On March 21, 2023

VW MEB Platform-Based Ford Electric SUV Debut On March 21, 2023

Ford’s SUV will be the company’s first of two electric vehicles to be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
24-Feb-23 05:16 PM IST
Ford MEB SUV.jpg
Highlights
  • Electric SUV expected to share its powertrain with the VW ID.4 SUV
  • Will be produced in Ford's plant in Germany
  • Expected to go on sale in Europe later this year

Ford has confirmed a reveal date for its first electric SUV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The SUV is set to be one of two confirmed models on VW’s platform with reports suggesting that the American automotive firm could scale down its partnership with VW for EVs going forward. The new electric SUV will be revealed on March 21, 2023.

The new SUV is expected to sit below the Ford Mach-E with the primary market expected to be Europe. Spy pictures of the testmule and official teasers suggest that the SUV will have a contemporary design in line with Ford’s current range of SUVs instead of going with something futuristic. Ford’s teasers have revealed the aero-optimised wheel design of the SUV along with providing a glimpse at the SUV’s headlamp and L-shaped daytime running lamps.

Powertrain details remain under wraps though Ford’s EV is expected to feature a similar set-up and output to the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV. This could mean that the Ford SUV could be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive though it remains to be seen if Ford could offer a performance variant sharing the powertrain of the ID.4 GTX.

The new electric SUV is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year with production to be undertaken at Ford’s plant in Cologne, Germany.

 

Image source

Related Articles
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced
Women’s World Car Of The Year Category Winners Announced
8 days ago
Ford To Build Battery Plant In Michigan In Drive With Chinese Tech Partner
Ford To Build Battery Plant In Michigan In Drive With Chinese Tech Partner
9 days ago
Ford Patents New Vehicle Mode Specifically For Drive-In Cinema
Ford Patents New Vehicle Mode Specifically For Drive-In Cinema
20 days ago
Ford To Return To Formula 1 As An Engine Supplier For Red Bull, AlphaTauri
Ford To Return To Formula 1 As An Engine Supplier For Red Bull, AlphaTauri
21 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City 1.5 VTEC
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
City 1.5 VTEC
  • 51,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2022 Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI MT
Great Deal
2022 Skoda
Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI MT
  • 20,732 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
16.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line