Wash and Wax Your Car the Correct Way

Just like a family member, you need to take care of your car, you need to nurture it so that it works for a longer period. One must know that cars just like humans need love and patience as well and to make the ride look like it just came out of the showroom and looks brand new, you have to spend some time behind it and you have to work on it. You don't need to worry though because there are many car service centres in the city for your help but you can save your trips for some better reasons like engine maintenance and tyre service. The biggest thing is that exterior maintenance is always neglected but it is as necessary as personal hygiene. Your car will always look new if your car is maintained well and is looking shiny.

Do washing and waxing of your car correctly:

The first thing is that you will see, usually, a new car doesn't need to be waxed for a year however if or when you see the hazy surface and some scratches on your ride is when you need to give waxing a thought. Then you must know that wax manufacturers recommend waxing your car every 45 days to maintain its shine and paint and also cars in colder regions are required to be waxed often, other than the ones in hot climatic regions. You can even perform an old water test by noticing how water behaves on the surface of the car during a car wash.

Some other pointers for you

Even washing your car should be done properly. Before washing the car you have to make sure that the car is parked in a shady area. Next, you should never use household soaps or detergents to wash your car as they contain chemicals that can react to the car's surface, stripping off the paint and causing damage. Finally, wash your car thoroughly with a good quality car wash product and also you can use a detailer in between which will give the car a squeaky clean surface.