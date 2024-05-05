Wayne Burgess Steps Down As Vice President Of Design At Ola Electric

Former JLR Design Director Wayne Burgess has announced he is stepping down from his role as Vice President of Design at Ola Electric. Burgess announced his departure from the company through his LinkedIn profile. He took over the role as VP of Design at Ola Electric UK in April 2021 with his tenure seeing Ola introduce new models such as the S1 Gen 2, S1 Air and S1 X and also preview its foray into the electric motorcycle market with four all-electric motorcycle concepts late last year.



Furthermore, Burgess's tenure at Ola Electric witnessed the integration of technology into the design process, including the adoption of virtual reality tools to enhance product development. His efforts also extended to the establishment of design studios both in the UK and Bengaluru, India.



Ola Electric previewed its foray into the electric motorcycle market last year with four concepts.

Wayne Burgess said in his LinkedIn post, “I feel we’ve built a great Design team across the two studios, and am confident I’m leaving a Design organisation capable of producing world class designs, equipped and ready to envision whatever products come next in the Ola Electric story.”



With his experience spanning over two decades, Wayne Burgess has a wealth of experience from his tenure at automotive companies like Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal