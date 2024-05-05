Login

Wayne Burgess Steps Down As Vice President Of Design At Ola Electric

Burgess' resignation comes three years after hew joined the Indian electric two-wheeler firm in April 2021.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Wayne Burgess steps down from role as VP of Design after three years
  • During his tenure, he led the design of the S1 scooter, e-motorcycle concepts, and the company's Future Factory.
  • Burgess has over 20 years of experience at companies like Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin.

Former JLR Design Director Wayne Burgess has announced he is stepping down from his role as Vice President of Design at Ola Electric. Burgess announced his departure from the company through his LinkedIn profile. He took over the role as VP of Design at Ola Electric UK in April 2021 with his tenure seeing Ola introduce new models such as the S1 Gen 2, S1 Air and S1 X and also preview its foray into the electric motorcycle market with four all-electric motorcycle concepts late last year. 
 

Furthermore, Burgess's tenure at Ola Electric witnessed the integration of technology into the design process, including the adoption of virtual reality tools to enhance product development.  His efforts also extended to the establishment of design studios both in the UK and Bengaluru, India.
 

OLA Concept main A

Ola Electric previewed its foray into the electric motorcycle market last year with four concepts.

 

Wayne Burgess said in his LinkedIn post, “I feel we’ve built a great Design team across the two studios, and am confident I’m leaving a Design organisation capable of producing world class designs, equipped and ready to envision whatever products come next in the Ola Electric story.”
 

With his experience spanning over two decades, Wayne Burgess has a wealth of experience from his tenure at automotive companies like Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley.
 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

# Wayne Burgess# Ola Electric# Two Wheelers# Bikes# bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc kept Max Verstappen within two seconds throughout the race, the Dutchman edging a close battle between the two drivers.
F1: Verstappen Clinches Sprint Victory Ahead of Leclerc At Miami
The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum
Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against his former employer, alleging non-payment of owed commissions and unauthorised use of his likeness for promotional purposes.
Former Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner Takes Legal Action Against Team
Honda Two Wheelers India sold 5,61,946 vehicles in April 2024, while Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 5,33,585 units during the same period.
Two Wheeler Sales April 2024: Honda Two-Wheelers India Outsells Hero MotoCorp
Despite admitting flaws in his lap, Verstappen's pole-clinching performance showcases Red Bull's signature pace at the Miami track.
Max Verstappen Claims Sprint Pole At Miami Grand Prix 2024
Deliveries for the third-gen Panamera commences today, May 4, 2024.
New Porsche Panamera Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Crore
The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which is quite competitive. Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals in terms of pricing in the Indian market.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Vs Apache RTR 310, Speed 400, Duke 250, Gixxer 250, And CB300F: Price Comparison
Suzuki sold 99,377 units in April 2024, witnessing a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, as against 88,731 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers 12% You Growth
The actor opted for the sodalite blue exterior shade for her new ride.
Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II will get an updated front design, as seen in the leaked image, while retaining the Pantheon grille.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Leaked Ahead Of Debut
With the revised prices, the Ola S1 X line-up now starts at Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy) for the 2 kWh variant.
Ola S1 X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 10,000 As Part Of Introductory Offer
The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 115 per cent in FY24 over FY23
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Ola Electric Registers Highest Sales in March
Indian brands like Ola Electric, along with other global manufacturers like Volkswagen, and Honda all made jokes on occasion of April Fools’ Day
The Best Automotive Pranks From April Fools' Day 2024
The S1 Pro is Ola’s second scooter to receive the certification following the S1 Air.
Ola S1 Pro Scooter Receives DVA Certification Under PLI Scheme
Ola Electric now has a market share of 42 per cent
Ola Electric Achieves Record 35,000 Registrations In February 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved