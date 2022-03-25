What Purpose Does A Car Lubricant Serve?

You've probably heard that changing your car's lubricant from time to time is incredibly important. However, are you aware of why you're required to do that? To understand the advantages and disadvantages of lubricant or engine oil, it is first necessary to learn about the exact purpose that it serves. And today, we're going to tell you just that. So, without further ado, let us inform you about everything you need to know about car lubricant.

What's the purpose of car lubricant?

Photo Credit: www.pexels.com

There are five main purposes that lubricant or engine oil serves.

Lubrication: This purpose is in the name itself. Engine oil does the job of lubricating those parts of the engine that are in motion constantly. It does that by reducing the friction between them and in the process, also reduces the wear of those parts. If these parts start seeing increased friction due to the depletion of engine oil, the car's performance will be significantly affected and the engine will also face the risk of breaking down. Protection: By coating itself against engine parts, lubricant helps prevent oxidation and corrosion. Since rust is formed when metal surfaces are exposed to air and moisture, the coating of oil makes sure that the engine parts do not come in contact with either, thus increasing the life of the engine. Cooling: While the coolant is also tasked with cooling certain parts of the engine, the lubricant has a role to play in cooling the apparatus as well. When energy is lost through combustion, the engine temperature tends to rise due to friction between mechanical parts. This is when the lubrication provided by the engine oil helps in releasing heat through the lubrication circuit. Debris removal: The lubricant in your car also contributes towards the cleaning of the engine. It does that by carrying the debris and particles made by wear and tear out of the engine's internals towards the oil filter, which then separates them. Sealing: Lubricant helps form a protective layer around various parts of the engine. This deposit helps seal any clearances that may arise and affect the proper functioning of the engine.

Photo Credit: pixabay.com

Benefits of a well-lubricated engine?

A well-lubricated engine runs efficiently using all its resources in an optimal manner. When this happens, the fuel consumption levels definitely go down and your car's average sees an increase.

A longer lifespan is another huge benefit of running a car with a well-lubricated engine system. The decreased friction, the protection from corrosion, the sealing, and the removal of debris, all contribute towards increasing the life of your car's engine.

Reduced CO2 emissions are also a result of a car having a well-lubricated engine. Lubricants increase the car's efficiency and this consequently leads to a reduction in its CO2 emissions.

This proves that engine oil or lubricant is an extremely important component in your vehicle and cannot be comprised on.