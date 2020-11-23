WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles

Hyderabad-based employee mobility service provider, WhistleDrive, has announced its foray into urban logistics market. The company says that it already has a portfolio of over 20 medium and large businesses, and a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles, under the new division, WhistleTruck, to serve them. With the addition of this new logistics service, the company has now expanded its portfolio as technology-enabled employee transportation and end-to-end logistic solution provider for corporates and other enterprises. Additionally, WhistleDrive also plans to launch global SaaS (Software as a service) for the logistics segment.

Commenting on the latest development, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder of WhistleDrive said "For enterprises, the distribution of products has become a complex, competitive logistics process. Especially with E-Commerce, there is an increased necessity in the market for a reliable tech-driven logistics partner to beat inconsistent, unorganised fleets. We are in a unique position to fill this gap, as a full-stack logistics solutions company that provides platform-driven fleet services."

WhistleDrive has onboarded brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Myntra, JSW, Grofers, Delhivery, and other leading enterprises, serving 11 cities in India

Before COVID, WhistleDrive was providing fleet and employee transportation management software to the corporates covering 4 Cities, 75+ Clients, and 1.5 Lakh+ trips per month. But with the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, corporate companies adopted work from home (WFH) strategy, which affected its business. The company had to expand its portfolio, and the logistics segment provided that opportunity. In fact, in the last six months, since it started logistics services, WhistleDrive has already onboarded top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Myntra, JSW, Grofers, Delhivery, and other leading enterprises, serving 11 cities in India. "We are currently, focusing on Mid Mile, Last Mile deliveries in Intracity & intrastate, and adding on Line Haul operations that can be operated within a day," Rakesh added.

Furthermore, with WhistleTruck, which is part of the company's new growth strategy WhistleDrive is tapping into the rising e-commerce and delivery service businesses. The company says that this new move will also help offset the severe pandemic impact on the employee transportation business. The company says that there is an increasing trend in WFO (Work From Office) post-Diwali, there is a spike in-cab requirements across all cities and are expecting to get back to their pre-Covid numbers in Employee Transportation Business by March 2021.

