New Cars and Bikes in India
search

WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles

WhistleDrive says that it already has a portfolio of over 20 medium and large businesses, and a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles, under the new division, WhistleTruck, to serve them.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Prashanth Mamidanna, Director Operations, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder CEO, WhistleDrive expand View Photos
Prashanth Mamidanna, Director Operations, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder CEO, WhistleDrive

Highlights

  • WhistleDrive has announced a foray into urban logistics market
  • The company has a fleet of 5000+ vehicles and 20+ medium, large clientele
  • WhistleDrive also plans to launch global SaaS for logistics

Hyderabad-based employee mobility service provider, WhistleDrive, has announced its foray into urban logistics market. The company says that it already has a portfolio of over 20 medium and large businesses, and a fleet of more than 5,000 vehicles, under the new division, WhistleTruck, to serve them. With the addition of this new logistics service, the company has now expanded its portfolio as technology-enabled employee transportation and end-to-end logistic solution provider for corporates and other enterprises. Additionally, WhistleDrive also plans to launch global SaaS (Software as a service) for the logistics segment.

Also Read: Flipkart Commits To Complete Transition To EVs By 2030

Commenting on the latest development, Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder of WhistleDrive said "For enterprises, the distribution of products has become a complex, competitive logistics process. Especially with E-Commerce, there is an increased necessity in the market for a reliable tech-driven logistics partner to beat inconsistent, unorganised fleets. We are in a unique position to fill this gap, as a full-stack logistics solutions company that provides platform-driven fleet services."

Also Read: Mahindra Supplies 1000 Electric Vehicles To Lithium Urban Technologies Fleet

bo76rne8

WhistleDrive has onboarded brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Myntra, JSW, Grofers, Delhivery, and other leading enterprises, serving 11 cities in India

Newsbeep

Before COVID, WhistleDrive was providing fleet and employee transportation management software to the corporates covering 4 Cities, 75+ Clients, and 1.5 Lakh+ trips per month. But with the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, corporate companies adopted work from home (WFH) strategy, which affected its business. The company had to expand its portfolio, and the logistics segment provided that opportunity. In fact, in the last six months, since it started logistics services, WhistleDrive has already onboarded top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Myntra, JSW, Grofers, Delhivery, and other leading enterprises, serving 11 cities in India. "We are currently, focusing on Mid Mile, Last Mile deliveries in Intracity & intrastate, and adding on Line Haul operations that can be operated within a day," Rakesh added.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative

0 Comments

Furthermore, with WhistleTruck, which is part of the company's new growth strategy WhistleDrive is tapping into the rising e-commerce and delivery service businesses. The company says that this new move will also help offset the severe pandemic impact on the employee transportation business. The company says that there is an increasing trend in WFO (Work From Office) post-Diwali, there is a spike in-cab requirements across all cities and are expecting to get back to their pre-Covid numbers in Employee Transportation Business by March 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
KTM Owned GasGas To Make Moto3 Debut In 2021
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
WhistleDrive Forays Into Urban Logistics Market With A Fleet Of Over 5,000 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Harley-Davidson Riders Conduct 'Dark Ride' To Express Solidarity With Dealers
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Oil Prices Extend Gains On COVID-19 Vaccine Hopes, OPEC+
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki W175 Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
Petrol And Diesel Prices Increased For Fourth Straight Day Across Metro Cities
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Wins Portuguese GP; Joan Mir Retires Denying Suzuki Triple Crown
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Across Metro Cities For Third Consecutive Day
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
India Aims To Reduce Diesel Use With $1.35-Billion LNG Retail Push
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
PM Modi Says India Set To Double Oil Refining Capacity In Five Years, Earlier Than Expected
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle
Yamaha Launches Customisation Program For MT-15 Motorcycle

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Soon
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Spied Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities