New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Invites Start-Ups To Participate In the 5th Edition Of Its MAIL Initiative

Maruti Suzuki's Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative will give start-ups an opportunity to work on technology and solutions that can be applied in real-world business scenarios.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Maruti Suzuki's MAIL initiative help start-up co-create innovative solutions for auto industry expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki's MAIL initiative help start-up co-create innovative solutions for auto industry

  • Entries for the 5th Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) are open
  • The MAIL program is aligned with the Governments vision of Start-up India
  • Maruti Suzuki has engaged with 18 startups since January 2019
Maruti Suzuki India has announced opening entries for the fifth round of its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) initiative. The company is inviting start-ups to participate in this innovative programme, which will give them an opportunity to work on technology and solutions that can be applied in real-world business scenarios. First launched in January 2019, the MAIL initiative has so far engaged with 18 start-ups in the previous four rounds. Out of those 18, 4 companies are undergoing acceleration with Maruti Suzuki India.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector

fks8c3ns

The MAIL initiative will give start-ups an opportunity to work on technology and solutions that can be applied in real-world business scenarios

Talking about the initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO,  Maruti Suzuki India said, "We are extremely delighted to have completed two years of collaborating and promoting the start-up fraternity through our MAIL program. We have successfully engaged with 18 start-ups and have enabled 10 POCs. As a next step, in the fifth cohort, we look forward to engaging with more start-ups with innovative ideas for the automobile industry. Entrepreneurs with disruptive ideas, especially in light of the ongoing pandemic situation, can apply for the fifth cohort of our MAIL initiative."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With Five Start-Ups To work On Innovative Auto Solutions

mp7637kg

As on today, Maruti Suzuki has onboarded two startups as business partners.

For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with GHV Accelerator, an Indo Japanese early-stage seed fund, which will help them identify start-ups that have an innovative and customer-oriented solution. The start-ups that get selected through this MAIL programme, will get an opportunity to undertake paid proof of concept (PoC) with the company to co-creates technological and digital solutions for the automobile industry. Maruti Suzuki has already enabled 10 PoC so far.

The aim here is to help these start-ups develop industry-ready solutions for any live case across business functions like - Marketing & Sales, Engineering, Service, Production, Logistics, Warehousing, Spare Parts and Accessories. The start-ups also get an opportunity to implement their innovative solutions and validate them for business readiness. As on today, Maruti Suzuki has onboarded two startups as business partners.

