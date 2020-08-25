Maruti Suzuki Partners With IIM Bangalore To Incubate Tech Start-ups For The Automobile Sector

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with IIM Bangalore to incubate start-ups which would further complement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of start-up India programme. The automotive giant has announced an incubation programme in partnership with Nadathur S. Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the start-up hub and incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). This programme is aimed at helping start-up's working in technology-based innovations that can be applied in the mobility sector.

The idea is to help early-stage start-ups to scale up their businesses. The programme involves a 3-month (pre-incubation) and a 6-month (incubation) engagement. Maruti Suzuki had earlier launched MAIL (Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab) in January 2019, which helped start-ups by co-creating innovative business solutions in the mobility space. This too has been developed under the MAIL initiative. It will have a positive impact on Maruti Suzuki's business. "These solutions help to efficiently bring in technological advancements relevant to the automobile business," the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the partnership, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Mobility start-up incubation program addresses the needs of early-stage start-ups, which have the potential of becoming large-scale businesses. This partnership with IIMB will spearhead innovation in mobility space. The tie-up is aimed to nurture the next generation companies that will define future mobility solution and can make a significant contribution to creating jobs."

As a part of the programme early-stage start-ups who will get incubation support and a possible partnership with Maruti Suzuki to fast-track the growth of their company. They will get support for things like need assessment, investor connects, mentoring, access to a domain expert and a demo day to catalyse their growth.

This program will select individual professionals who have a skill set in digital, data and AI/ML fields of autonomous mobility, shared mobility, mobility solution for rural, connected cars, vehicle diagnostic, vehicle safety and advanced driver-assist system, supply chain management, blockchain, data security, warehousing, finance, advertisement and loyalty programs.

