25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has completed one year in the Indian market, and so far, the company has sold over 25,000 units of the MPV. First launched around this same time in August 2019, the XL6 is based on the company's popular MPV, Ertiga, and is sold via its premium dealership network, Nexa. In fact, Maruti Suzuki says the addition of the XL6 has helped the company attain leadership position in the MPV segment with a market share of 51 per cent. The XL6 itself holds nearly 14 per cent market share in India's premium MPV segment, according to Maruti Suzuki India.

Talking about the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said "There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience."

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 6-seater cabin layout with captain seats for 2nd row passengers

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was introduced for customers who were looking for a more premium MPV compared to the Ertiga, but for something that's less expensive than the Toyota Innova Crysta. In addition to its SUV-inspired styling and premium features like full LED headlamps, the highlight of the XL6 is its 6-seater cabin with captain seats for the middle row passengers, something that the Ertiga doesn't offer. The XL6 also comes with an all-black cabin with stone finish interior and faux leather upholstery, while the features remain identical to the Ertiga like - the SmartPlay Studio 2.0 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic headlamps and climate control, and roof-mounted rear AC vents. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel-mounted controls for Bluetooth, Audio, cruise control and more.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology, with Li-ion battery. The engine is tuned to churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The XL6 is be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

