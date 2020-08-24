New Cars and Bikes in India
search

25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year

language dropdown

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched in August 2019, and in the last one year the company has sold over 25,000 units of the MPV. Maruti Suzuki says the addition of the XL6 has helped the company attain leadership position in the MPV segment with a market share of 51 per cent.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is sold via the company's premium dealership network, Nexa

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched in India in August 2019
  • Maruti says the XL6 has helped boost its MPV market share to 51%
  • The XL6 holds nearly 14% market share in India's premium MPV segment

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 has completed one year in the Indian market, and so far, the company has sold over 25,000 units of the MPV. First launched around this same time in August 2019, the XL6 is based on the company's popular MPV, Ertiga, and is sold via its premium dealership network, Nexa. In fact, Maruti Suzuki says the addition of the XL6 has helped the company attain leadership position in the MPV segment with a market share of 51 per cent. The XL6 itself holds nearly 14 per cent market share in India's premium MPV segment, according to Maruti Suzuki India.

Talking about the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said "There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience." 

Maruti Suzuki XL6

9.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Review

r3lonv7g

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 6-seater cabin layout with captain seats for 2nd row passengers

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6 Receives 2000 Bookings

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 was introduced for customers who were looking for a more premium MPV compared to the Ertiga, but for something that's less expensive than the Toyota Innova Crysta. In addition to its SUV-inspired styling and premium features like full LED headlamps, the highlight of the XL6 is its 6-seater cabin with captain seats for the middle row passengers, something that the Ertiga doesn't offer. The XL6 also comes with an all-black cabin with stone finish interior and faux leather upholstery, while the features remain identical to the Ertiga like - the SmartPlay Studio 2.0 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic headlamps and climate control, and roof-mounted rear AC vents. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel-mounted controls for Bluetooth, Audio, cruise control and more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki XL6: Key Features Explained In Detail

cjfso5b

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology

0 Comments

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine with SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid technology, with Li-ion battery. The engine is tuned to churn out 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4400 rpm. The XL6 is be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki XL6 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki
XL6

Latest News

CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP
Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time
FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis
Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England
After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season After British GP Tyre Degradation Issues, FIA To Further Cut Downforce For 2021 F1 Season
Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July Middle East Share Of India's Oil Imports Hits Two-Year High In July

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Alternatives

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Kia Carnival
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.95 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 83.5 Lakh *
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities