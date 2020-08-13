Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been the first car for76 per cent of its owners.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the longest running nameplates in India, being on sale for the last 16 years, consecutively. The brand has now crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in August 2020 and has been the first car to 76 per cent of its buyers. The Alto has also been the bestselling model in India annually, for close to a decade now. It is one of the most affordable, frugal and low maintenance cars sold in India and hence its sales have marginally surged after easing off of the lockdown, owing to the rise in demand for personal mobility and more so for entry-level cars.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 2.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets front power windows and central locking among others.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car. Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers and has become a strong symbol of pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India's favourite car."

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

The 2-din audio system of the Alto 800 can also be paired with the Smartplay Studio App.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 was also India's first entry-level car to become BS6 compliant along with meeting the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. The car gets front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), front power windows, HVAC, central locking and a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity in the top-end LXi trim. You can also download the Smartplay Studio app in your phone and pair it with the system to get the experience of the touchscreen infotainment system through your phone. The Alto 800 offers a fuel economy of 22.05 kmpl in Petrol iteration and 31.56 km per kg on the CNG variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.