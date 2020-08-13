New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark

language dropdown

The Maruti Alto brand has now crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in August 2020 and has been the first car to 76 per cent of its buyers.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 has been the first car for76 per cent of its owners.

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is the first car for 76 per cent owners
  • The car has been on sale in India for 16 years
  • It has been the best-selling car in India for close to a decade now

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the longest running nameplates in India, being on sale for the last 16 years, consecutively. The brand has now crossed the 40 lakh sales mark in August 2020 and has been the first car to 76 per cent of its buyers. The Alto has also been the bestselling model in India annually, for close to a decade now. It is one of the most affordable, frugal and low maintenance cars sold in India and hence its sales have marginally surged after easing off of the lockdown, owing to the rise in demand for personal mobility and more so for entry-level cars.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

2.89 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Price

ea6v5b9g

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets front power windows and central locking among others.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car. Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers and has become a strong symbol of pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India's favourite car."

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

fvn80838

The 2-din audio system of the Alto 800 can also be paired with the Smartplay Studio App.

0 Comments

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 was also India's first entry-level car to become BS6 compliant along with meeting the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. The car gets front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), front power windows, HVAC, central locking and a two-din audio system with Bluetooth and Aux-In connectivity in the top-end LXi trim. You can also download the Smartplay Studio app in your phone and pair it with the system to get the experience of the touchscreen infotainment system through your phone. The Alto 800 offers a fuel economy of 22.05 kmpl in Petrol iteration and 31.56 km per kg on the CNG variant.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki
Alto 800

Latest News

Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Honda Marks 10 Years Of Dual Clutch Transmission
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Maruti Suzuki Alto Sales Cross 40 Lakh Mark
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Racer Revealed
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Vehicles In India Could Be Sold Without Batteries, Says Indian Government
Electric Carmakers In The US Seek Out Blank-Check Firms For Funding As Virus Spooks Private Markets
Electric Carmakers In The US Seek Out Blank-Check Firms For Funding As Virus Spooks Private Markets
2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2020 MG Gloster SUV With Silver Colour Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Ashok Leyland Records A Loss Of Rs. 389 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Kia, Renault Market Share Grew In July, But Japanese Brands Still Dominate The Indian Market: Report
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Skoda Enyaq iV Teased Ahead Of Reveal In September
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Audi India Introduces New 'One App'; Provides A Single Platform For All Services
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV
Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Alternatives

Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.94 - 5.07 Lakh *
Datsun Redi GO
Datsun Redi GO
₹ 2.83 - 4.77 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.36 - 3.35 Lakh *
Datsun Go
Datsun Go
₹ 3.99 - 6.45 Lakh *
Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.6 - 6.6 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 4.82 - 5.76 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.61 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
BS6 Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz & Nexon Prices Revised
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Audi Dealership Destroyed In The Beirut Explosion
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
Ford Freestyle Flair Edition Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 7.69 Lakh
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities