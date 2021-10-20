Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch Costs Rs. 6 Lakhs; Here Are Cars You Can Buy For The Same Price

Apple announced its latest MacBook Pro at an event on Monday - and while these new MacBook products are going to be supremely fast and efficient they are also very expensive. How expensive, well, the baseline model starts at Rs 1,94,900 for the 14-inch model, but that variant isn't fully tricked out - however, the top of the line 16-inch model which comes with the M1 Max chipset which gets a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 64 GB RAM costs Rs. 6 lakhs in India. Now, that's a lot and many people can get a car that's going to make many families happy. Yes, Apple's new laptops are not necessities like the way some of these vehicles could be - so here is a list of all of them

1. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Feature-loaded with a standout design, the Maruti Suzuki S-PRESSO gets a competitive pricing

At Rs. 3.7 lakhs for its starting price, it is amongst the cheapest cars in the segment, but it is for those who want the vibe of an SUV, but the compactness and the affordability of a hatchback. It even gets a trendy smart design and Maruti's smart play studio infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It is also decently powerful with a 1-liter engine that makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm of torque.

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The 1.0-litre K-Series engine has been optimised to perform on CNG fuel with the Intelligent Injection System

The Wagon R has been one of Maruti Suzuki's best-sellers in India for a very long time. It is the quintessential tallboy hatchback which starts at Rs. 4.93 lakhs and goes all the way up to Rs. 6.46 lakhs. It is quite loaded with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD and gets a new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto It is offered in two engine options -- one 67 bhp motor and the other one a more powerful 82 bhp motor.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

(The Alto 800 is one of the highest-selling cars in India)

The Alto 800 is the one of most popular car brand in India, harking back to the 80s when it was the Maruti 800 and then relaunched later as the Alto. It is the quintessential first car for many families. It has a 41 bhp, 800 cc engine with three cylinders and also gets a single din audio system which does get Bluetooth connectivity and power windows and central locking. It is a barebones car but then again it costs almost half as much as the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with a starting price of Rs. 3.15 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi.

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio is the spiritual successor of the Alto

In many ways, the Celerio is Alto's successor after the ill-fated A-Star. It again is a compact package but comes with a more modern design language. It comes with a new Suzuki SmartPlay Studio infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets more modern features like twin Airbags on the front, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors. It also gets a more modern k10B petrol engine which has an output of 66 bhp, though it could also get the 82 bhp motor that's offered on the ZXi variant of the Wagon R. It starts Rs. 4.66 lakhs going up to Rs. 6.46 lakhs.

5. Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition

Just like the Wagon R has been Maruti Suzuki's talisman, the old Santro has been one of the cars that have been instrumental in making Hyundai the stark number 2 in India after Maruti. Again, it is also a tallboy hatchback that comes with a 7-inch infotainment system display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is powered by the 1.1-litre epsilon MPI engine that's tuned to make 68 bhp. It even gets a CNG variant that makes 58 bhp but is cleaner and cheaper to run. Again it starts at Rs. 4.77 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi.

6. Tata Tiago

(Tata Tiago is one of the safest entry-level hatchbacks on offer, with a 4-star Global NCAP crash test rating)

The Tiago is a smartly designed compact hatchback by Tata motors that has been very well received in the Indian market. It is one of the safest cars in the segment due to Tata's obsession with safety with it having a 4 star Global NCAP rating. It is powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron engine and also gets the Tata 7-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with a sound system sourced from Harmon. Starting at Rs 5 lakhs ex-showroom, it isn't the cheapest car in the sub Rs. 6 lakh segment but understandably so because of its focus on safety and design.

7. Renault Kwid

2021 Renault Kwid

The Kwid is an interesting car because it adds dual airbags to all variants, offers a trendy infotainment system, and is also offered in 5-speed manual transmission options and a five-speed AMT unit. In typical Renault style, it has a dual-tone styling and then there are even two engine options -- a 0.8-litre engine and a 1-litre engine.Both are naturally aspirated and offer decent performance.

8. Datsun Redi-Go

At the rear, the 2020 Datsun Redi-GO Facelift gets revised taillamps and new bumper

Nissan owned Datsun's Redi-Go is yet another super compact affordable hatchback that features DLRs, an 8-inch infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also voice recognition, dual airbags, ABS with ABD, rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminder, seat belts with pre-tensioners, load limiters and speed sensors. All of this is coupled with two engine options -- one 54 bhp engine and the other one being a 67 bhp 1-litre power unit. And again all of this starts with an affordable price of Rs. 3.98 lakhs ex-showroom.

The MacBook Pro is a machine meant for creators — video editors, filmmakers, musicians, and photographers. In fact, most of the carandbike YouTube channel videos are edited on older iMacs and MacBook Pro models. And as creators, we do believe that they could make our workflow easier. But at the same time, it is not a tool for everyone, while these cars are meant for the masses. It should also be noted we have compared the pricing to the ex-showroom Delhi prices.