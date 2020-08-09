2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2020 S-Cross petrol mild hybrid in India. While the new S-Cross remains largely unchanged in terms of looks, interiors and features, it gets a new mild-hybrid BS6 petrol engine. It's the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain we have seen in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza. In the S-Cross it puts out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission.
The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Here is a list of features that you get in all variants.
Sigma
The base Sigma variant of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered only with a manual transmission as standard and has been priced at ₹ 8.39 lakh. Though features like central locking, power windows, TFT MID display and powered mirrors among others are standard, it lacks other features and even doesn't get a basic two-din audio system. Here is the list of features you'll get in this variant.
- Body coloured door handles and outer mirrors
- Silver skid plate
- Chrome grille
- Steel wheels
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Soft touch instrument panel
- Central Locking
- Power windows
- Driver-side auto up/down
- Electric boot opening
- Height adjustable front seat belts
- Halogen headlights
- TFT MID with trip meter and fuel consumption readout
- Satin finish around AC vents
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Silver and Black interior finish
- Keyless entry
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- electrically adjustable outer mirrors
- Dual front airbags
- Front and rear disc brakes
- ABS, EBD and brake assist
- Reverse parking sensor
Delta (Features in addition to Sigma variant)
You get the option of an automatic transmission from the Delta trim and it is a step-up even in terms of features. You get features like steering mounted audio and telephony controls, two-din audio system with USB, AUX-In and Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, push-button start-stop and power foldable ORVMs from these variants among others. The manual transmission variant of this trim is priced at ₹ 9.60 lakh while the Automatic variant is priced at ₹ 10.83 lakh.
- Black roof rails
- Alloy wheels
- Steering mounted audio/telephony controls
- Bluetooth/USB/Aux/CD player with four speakers and remote
- Anti-theft alarm
- Rear washer, wiper and defogger
- Hill-hold assist (AT only)
- Glove box, front footwell and boot illumination
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Auto AC
- Cruise control
- Push button start with smart key
- Electrically folding ORVMs
- Sliding front armrest with storage
- Dead pedal
- Sunglass holder
- Driver side vanity mirror
Zeta (Features in addition to Delta variant)
The Zeta trim is too offered with both manual and automatic transmission priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh and ₹ 11.18 lakh, respectively. Features like reclining rear seat, rear centre armrest, 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system and reverse parking camera among others are available on this trim.
- Satin Chrome and piano black interior finish
- Driver seat height adjustment
- Rear centre armrest
- Reclining rear seat
- Vanity mirror lamps
- 7 inch Smartplay Studio infotainment with six speakers
- Voice controls, navigation and remote control through Smartplay Studio app
- Reverse parking camera
- Front fog lamps
Alpha (Features in addition to Zeta variant)
The top of the line Alpha trim has been priced at ₹ 11.15 lakh for the manual variant and ₹ 12.39 lakh for the automatic variant. You get features like LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), LED rear lamps, LED projector headlights, auto headlights, auto rain-sensing wipers and leather upholstery among others in this variant.
- LED rear lamps
- LED DRLs
- Leather finish door armrest
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- Auto headlights
- Auto rain-sensing wipers
- LED projector lamps
- Auto-dimming inside mirror
