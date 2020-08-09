New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Here is a list of features that you get in all variants.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants.

Highlights

  • It gets a Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine.
  • It also gets an automatic transmission for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2020 S-Cross petrol mild hybrid in India. While the new S-Cross remains largely unchanged in terms of looks, interiors and features, it gets a new mild-hybrid BS6 petrol engine. It's the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain we have seen in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza. In the S-Cross it puts out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Here is a list of features that you get in all variants.

Sigma

The base Sigma variant of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered only with a manual transmission as standard and has been priced at ₹ 8.39 lakh. Though features like central locking, power windows, TFT MID display and powered mirrors among others are standard, it lacks other features and even doesn't get a basic two-din audio system. Here is the list of features you'll get in this variant.

  • Body coloured door handles and outer mirrors
  • Silver skid plate
  • Chrome grille
  • Steel wheels
  • 60:40 split rear seats
  • Soft touch instrument panel
  • Central Locking
  • Power windows
  • Driver-side auto up/down
  • Electric boot opening
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
  • Halogen headlights
  • TFT MID with trip meter and fuel consumption readout
  • Satin finish around AC vents
  • Fabric seat upholstery
  • Silver and Black interior finish
  • Keyless entry
  • Tilt-adjustable steering
  • electrically adjustable outer mirrors
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front and rear disc brakes
  • ABS, EBD and brake assist
  • Reverse parking sensor

Delta (Features in addition to Sigma variant)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets an automatic transmission from this variant.

You get the option of an automatic transmission from the Delta trim and it is a step-up even in terms of features. You get features like steering mounted audio and telephony controls, two-din audio system with USB, AUX-In and Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, push-button start-stop and power foldable ORVMs from these variants among others. The manual transmission variant of this trim is priced at ₹ 9.60 lakh while the Automatic variant is priced at ₹ 10.83 lakh.

  • Black roof rails
  • Alloy wheels
  • Steering mounted audio/telephony controls
  • Bluetooth/USB/Aux/CD player with four speakers and remote
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Rear washer, wiper and defogger
  • Hill-hold assist (AT only)
  • Glove box, front footwell and boot illumination
  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
  • Auto AC
  • Cruise control
  • Push button start with smart key
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Sliding front armrest with storage
  • Dead pedal
  • Sunglass holder
  • Driver side vanity mirror

Zeta (Features in addition to Delta variant)

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol also gets the new SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

The Zeta trim is too offered with both manual and automatic transmission priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh and ₹ 11.18 lakh, respectively. Features like reclining rear seat, rear centre armrest, 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system and reverse parking camera among others are available on this trim.

  • Satin Chrome and piano black interior finish
  • Driver seat height adjustment
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Reclining rear seat
  • Vanity mirror lamps
  • 7 inch Smartplay Studio infotainment with six speakers
  • Voice controls, navigation and remote control through Smartplay Studio app
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Front fog lamps

Alpha (Features in addition to Zeta variant)

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol continues to come with cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs in the range topping Alpha variant.

The top of the line Alpha trim has been priced at ₹ 11.15 lakh for the manual variant and ₹ 12.39 lakh for the automatic variant. You get features like LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), LED rear lamps, LED projector headlights, auto headlights, auto rain-sensing wipers and leather upholstery among others in this variant.

  • LED rear lamps
  • LED DRLs
  • Leather finish door armrest
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Leather upholstery
  • Auto headlights
  • Auto rain-sensing wipers
  • LED projector lamps
  • Auto-dimming inside mirror

