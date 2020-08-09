2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants.

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2020 S-Cross petrol mild hybrid in India. While the new S-Cross remains largely unchanged in terms of looks, interiors and features, it gets a new mild-hybrid BS6 petrol engine. It's the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain we have seen in the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the Vitara Brezza. In the S-Cross it puts out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 8.39 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available in four variants- Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Here is a list of features that you get in all variants.

Sigma

The base Sigma variant of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is offered only with a manual transmission as standard and has been priced at ₹ 8.39 lakh. Though features like central locking, power windows, TFT MID display and powered mirrors among others are standard, it lacks other features and even doesn't get a basic two-din audio system. Here is the list of features you'll get in this variant.

Body coloured door handles and outer mirrors

Silver skid plate

Chrome grille

Steel wheels

60:40 split rear seats

Soft touch instrument panel

Central Locking

Power windows

Driver-side auto up/down

Electric boot opening

Height adjustable front seat belts

Halogen headlights

TFT MID with trip meter and fuel consumption readout

Satin finish around AC vents

Fabric seat upholstery

Silver and Black interior finish

Keyless entry

Tilt-adjustable steering

electrically adjustable outer mirrors

Dual front airbags

Front and rear disc brakes

ABS, EBD and brake assist

Reverse parking sensor

Delta (Features in addition to Sigma variant)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets an automatic transmission from this variant.

You get the option of an automatic transmission from the Delta trim and it is a step-up even in terms of features. You get features like steering mounted audio and telephony controls, two-din audio system with USB, AUX-In and Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, push-button start-stop and power foldable ORVMs from these variants among others. The manual transmission variant of this trim is priced at ₹ 9.60 lakh while the Automatic variant is priced at ₹ 10.83 lakh.

Black roof rails

Alloy wheels

Steering mounted audio/telephony controls

Bluetooth/USB/Aux/CD player with four speakers and remote

Anti-theft alarm

Rear washer, wiper and defogger

Hill-hold assist (AT only)

Glove box, front footwell and boot illumination

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Auto AC

Cruise control

Push button start with smart key

Electrically folding ORVMs

Sliding front armrest with storage

Dead pedal

Sunglass holder

Driver side vanity mirror

Zeta (Features in addition to Delta variant)

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol also gets the new SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

The Zeta trim is too offered with both manual and automatic transmission priced at ₹ 9.95 lakh and ₹ 11.18 lakh, respectively. Features like reclining rear seat, rear centre armrest, 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system and reverse parking camera among others are available on this trim.

Satin Chrome and piano black interior finish

Driver seat height adjustment

Rear centre armrest

Reclining rear seat

Vanity mirror lamps

7 inch Smartplay Studio infotainment with six speakers

Voice controls, navigation and remote control through Smartplay Studio app

Reverse parking camera

Front fog lamps

Alpha (Features in addition to Zeta variant)

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol continues to come with cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs in the range topping Alpha variant.

The top of the line Alpha trim has been priced at ₹ 11.15 lakh for the manual variant and ₹ 12.39 lakh for the automatic variant. You get features like LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), LED rear lamps, LED projector headlights, auto headlights, auto rain-sensing wipers and leather upholstery among others in this variant.

LED rear lamps

LED DRLs

Leather finish door armrest

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather upholstery

Auto headlights

Auto rain-sensing wipers

LED projector lamps

Auto-dimming inside mirror

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.