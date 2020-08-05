2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross took a really time in coming after it was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. After all the delay caused by the coronavirus crisis, Maruti Suzuki is finally all set to launch the new 2020 S-Cross BS6 petrol in India today. This time around, the new S-Cross gets Maruti's smart hybrid (mild hybrid) petrol powertrain which is the biggest update in this new model, while it remains largely unchanged in terms of design and interiors. Read on to know what all you can expect from the new S-Cross.

Exterior

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical in term of design.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical to its predecessor in terms of looks, save for the smart hybrid badge at the rear. We were expecting it to be updated with LED headlights and taillights, but recent spy pictures suggest Maruti Suzuki will continue to offer it with projector headlights and LED daytime running lights. Other exterior features include a chrome grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, black cladding along with silver faux skid plates and side skirts.

Interiors & Features

On the inside it will get an updated Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

Even the cabin remains unchanged and has a similar layout. You continue to get the all-black treatment with silver inserts around the central console and on door pads. The only update on the inside is the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface and it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.

Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid BS6 petrol engine.

The new S-Cross will now be offered with the Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol powertrain. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS BS6 petrol motor that puts out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque will be coupled with an electric motor and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed torque convertor unit. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be offered as a petrol model only and the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine has been discontinued as the engine couldn't make the BS6 transition.

Pricing

It will be retailed from Maruti's premium Nexa dealership.

Maruti Suzuki will continue to retail the new S-Cross from its premium Nexa dealership and we expect its ex-showroom prices to start from ₹ 7.80 lakh and go up to Rs, 10.99 lakh.

