New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect

This time around, the new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets Maruti's smart hybrid (mild hybrid) petrol powertrain which is the biggest update in this new model, while it remains largely unchanged in terms of design and interiors.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will get the 1.5-litre mild hybrid BS6 petrol engine.

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the 1.5-litre mild hybrid BS6 petrol motor
  • It gets the smart hybrid badge on its tailgate.
  • It'll also be updated with the Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross took a really time in coming after it was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February this year. After all the delay caused by the coronavirus crisis, Maruti Suzuki is finally all set to launch the new 2020 S-Cross BS6 petrol in India today. This time around, the new S-Cross gets Maruti's smart hybrid (mild hybrid) petrol powertrain which is the biggest update in this new model, while it remains largely unchanged in terms of design and interiors. Read on to know what all you can expect from the new S-Cross.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price

Exterior

o1kc0l8

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical in term of design.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical to its predecessor in terms of looks, save for the smart hybrid badge at the rear. We were expecting it to be updated with LED headlights and taillights, but recent spy pictures suggest Maruti Suzuki will continue to offer it with projector headlights and LED daytime running lights. Other exterior features include a chrome grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, black cladding along with silver faux skid plates and side skirts.

Interiors & Features

maruti suzuki s cross facelift

On the inside it will get an updated Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system.

Even the cabin remains unchanged and has a similar layout. You continue to get the all-black treatment with silver inserts around the central console and on door pads. The only update on the inside is the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface and it comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity options.

Powertrain

uqr7tltg

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid BS6 petrol engine.

The new S-Cross will now be offered with the Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol powertrain. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS BS6 petrol motor that puts out 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque will be coupled with an electric motor and will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission or four-speed torque convertor unit. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will be offered as a petrol model only and the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine has been discontinued as the engine couldn't make the BS6 transition.

Pricing

8psrojm8

It will be retailed from Maruti's premium Nexa dealership.

0 Comments

Maruti Suzuki will continue to retail the new S-Cross from its premium Nexa dealership and we expect its ex-showroom prices to start from ₹ 7.80 lakh and go up to Rs, 10.99 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross

Latest News

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Hybrid: What To Expect
Two-Wheeler Sales Pick Up In July 2020, But OEMs Remain Cautious
Two-Wheeler Sales Pick Up In July 2020, But OEMs Remain Cautious
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Testing In India Again
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Testing In India Again
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alternatives

Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 77.25 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities