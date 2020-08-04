2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is all set to go on sale in India on August 5, 2020. The crossover, which was once a diesel-only model will now be launched with the new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with the company's Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) technology, the same set-up as the XL6. Maruti Suzuki showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020, and we already know a fair bit about the S-Cross petrol, including the fact that it will see no visual update compared to the diesel model. However, the one major factor that still remains unknown is the price of the crossover, and here's what we expect with regards to its pricing.

The new 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 is expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 7.80 lakh to ₹ 10.99 lakh

Now, before Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel-powered S-Cross in February this year, the crossover was priced in India from ₹ 8.81 lakh to ₹ 11.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Being a petrol-only model, 2020 S-Cross will certainly get a bit more aggressive price tag. Also, this time around, the S-Cross might finally come with an automatic option, considering the engine is available with a 4-speed torque converter in the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and even the XL6. Taking all these into consideration, the new 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 is expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 7.80 lakh to ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will see no visual changes except for the DDIS engine badging over the front fender, which is likely to be replaced by a VVT badge. Exterior features like the large grille with chrome vertical slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, along with the black cladding and silver faux skid plates and side skirts will be retained. The only major addition to the cabin will likely be the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and more.

Like the diesel model, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will also gets the Smart Hybrid tech

Under the hood, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross' 1,462 cc petrol engine is paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system, which is also confirmed by the SHVS badging on the tailgate of the crossover in these images. The engine is also BS6 compliant and churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

