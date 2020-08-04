New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India

language dropdown

Given the fact that it will be a petrol only vehicle, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 7.80 lakh to Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Visually, the BS6 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will remain identical to the diesel version

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be launched on August 5, 2020
  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the 1.5-litre, SHVS petrol hybrid engine
  • Visually, the S-Cross petrol will remain identical to the diesel model

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is all set to go on sale in India on August 5, 2020. The crossover, which was once a diesel-only model will now be launched with the new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with the company's Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) technology, the same set-up as the XL6. Maruti Suzuki showcased the car at the Auto Expo 2020, and we already know a fair bit about the S-Cross petrol, including the fact that it will see no visual update compared to the diesel model. However, the one major factor that still remains unknown is the price of the crossover, and here's what we expect with regards to its pricing.

Also Read: Bookings Open For The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price

8psrojm8

The new 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 is expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 7.80 lakh to ₹ 10.99 lakh

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Unveiled

Now, before Maruti Suzuki discontinued the diesel-powered S-Cross in February this year, the crossover was priced in India from ₹ 8.81 lakh to ₹ 11.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Being a petrol-only model, 2020 S-Cross will certainly get a bit more aggressive price tag. Also, this time around, the S-Cross might finally come with an automatic option, considering the engine is available with a 4-speed torque converter in the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and even the XL6. Taking all these into consideration, the new 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 is expected to be priced in the range of ₹ 7.80 lakh to ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will see no visual changes except for the DDIS engine badging over the front fender, which is likely to be replaced by a VVT badge. Exterior features like the large grille with chrome vertical slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, along with the black cladding and silver faux skid plates and side skirts will be retained. The only major addition to the cabin will likely be the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and more.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6: What We Know So Far

uqr7tltg

Like the diesel model, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will also gets the Smart Hybrid tech

0 Comments

Under the hood, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross' 1,462 cc petrol engine is paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system, which is also confirmed by the SHVS badging on the tailgate of the crossover in these images. The engine is also BS6 compliant and churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross

Latest News

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
Did Toyota’s Glanza Experiment Work? And Will The Urban Cruiser SUV Do Better?
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Price Expectation In India
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BMW Patents Reveal Covered Scooter Design
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Alternatives

Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 9.5 - 13 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 77.25 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities