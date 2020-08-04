New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is all set to go on sale in India on August 5, and it will come with the carmaker's 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with SHVS mild hybrid technology.

The BS6 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be launched in India on August 5, 2020

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will be launched on August 5, 2020
  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the 1.5-litre, SHVS petrol hybrid engine
  • The 2020 S-Cross petrol will remain identical to the diesel model

New spy photos of the upcoming petrol version of the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has surfaced online ahead of its launch. Slated to be launched on August 5, 2020, the new S-Cross petrol was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and while visually it's identical to the now discontinued diesel S-Cross, the crossover comes with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre petrol engine. It's the same K-Series motor that powers the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz sedan.

Also Read: Bookings Open For The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

8.81 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price

2k8fgmsg

Visually the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will remain idential to the now discontinued S-Cross diesel

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross' 1,462 cc petrol engine is paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system, which is also confirmed by the SHVS badging on the tailgate of the crossover in these images. The engine is also BS6 compliant and churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6: What We Know So Far

068tl3a8

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol comes with same chrome grille and dual tone alloy wheels

As you can see from the vehicle in these images, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will see no visual changes except for the DDIS engine badging over the front fender, which is likely to be replaced by a VVT badge. Exterior features like the large grille with chrome vertical slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, along with the black cladding and silver faux skid plates and side skirts will be retained.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Unveiled

0so6nrr8

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol will get the new Smartplay Studio 2.0 infotainment system

The cabin too is likely to remain unchanged, featuring the same all-black interior with silver accents and a 5-seater layout. The new highlight of the cabin will be the addition of the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and more. The car will continue to come with a multi-functional steering wheel, a large instrument cluster with a MID unit, automatic climate control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat-belt reminder, and rear parking sensors as standard. Rear parking camera will be reserved for higher variants.

Spy Photo Source: GaadiWaadi

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Cross with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki
S-Cross

