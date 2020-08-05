Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 8.39 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol draws power from the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine shared with the Ciaz that replaces the 1.3-litre diesel on the model. It is offered with both manual and automatic options.

| Updated:
The 1.5-litre petrol engine on the S-Cross develops 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now uses a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine
  • The S-Cross petrol is offered in 7 trims with manual & automatic options
  • The diesel engine has been discontinued on the Maruti S-Cross in India

After showcasing the model at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2020 S-Cross petrol compact SUV in India with prices starting at ₹ 8.39 lakh for the Sigma manual variant and going up to ₹ 12.39 lakh for the Alpha automatic variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is offered in four variants. The model can be booked not only via the company's Nexa dealerships but online as well. Bookings for the S-Cross petrol are already open for a token amount of ₹ 11,000, while deliveries will commence in a few days from now.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol SHVS Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic
Sigma ₹ 8.39 lakh NA
Delta ₹ 9.60 lakh ₹ 10.84 lakh
Zeta ₹ 9.95 lakh ₹ 11.19 lakh
Alpha ₹ 11.16 lakh ₹ 12.39 lakh

Also Read: Bookings Open For The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

NA * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price

b1pnusio

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

The biggest update on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes to the powertrain. The compact SUV draws power from the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Needless to say, the engine is BS6 compliant and also powers the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, and the Vitara Brezza in the brand's line-up. The motor comes with the SHVS mild-hybrid technology that enhances power delivery and fuel efficiency. Transmission options include a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. The crossover is offered in total of seven trims and five colour options.

maruti suzuki s cross facelift

The feature list remains identical to the old model save for the updated touchscreen infotainment system

Other features remain the same on the new S-Cross petrol including projector lens headlamps with LED daytime running lights, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights and chrome highlights. The cabin boasts of features like engine start-stop, SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel,  height adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, cruise control and more.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: What We Know

maruti suzuki s cross facelift

The S-Cross Petrol competes against the Renault Duster that is also offered only with petrol engines post BS6 transition

0 Comments

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is one of the oldest offerings in the compact SUV segment and was first introduced in 2015. It was the first model to be retailed via the premium Nexa dealerships and was updated with a comprehensive facelift in 2017. The company has sold over 1.25 lakh units of the model so far. The crossover continues to compete against a number of offerings in the segment including the Renault Duster, and the non-turbocharged variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos petrol. The S-Cross does offer a pricing advantage over the Korean models.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.39 Lakh
