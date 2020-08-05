2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

After showcasing it at the Auto Expo 2020, Maruti Suzuki is now finally ready to launch the S-Cross crossover back, with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, some new features.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images View Photos
The BS6 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

The much-awaited 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol crossover is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Like most recently launched products that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the S-Cross petrol's launch was also postponed due to the lockdown. However, Maruti Suzuki is now finally ready to bring the S-Cross brand back, six months after the diesel version of the crossover was discontinued. We have already told you what to expect from the BS6 compliant 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and our expectation with regards to its pricing.

Also Read: Bookings Open For The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

o1kc0l8

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch

Like all other Maruti Suzuki products, the 2020 S-Cross will also be a petrol-only vehicle going forward. Under the hood, it will get the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system. The engine is tuned to churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6: What We Know So Far

0 Comments

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will continue to come with the large grille with chrome vertical slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, along with the black cladding and silver faux skid plates and side skirts will be retained. The only major addition to the cabin will likely be the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and more.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol:

Aug 5, 2020
Like the previous diesel-powered S-Cross, the new 2020 S-Cross Petrol too will be retailed via Maruti Suzuki's Nexa channels, and pre-bookings for the crossover are underway since July 24, 2020, for a token of Rs. 11,000.

Aug 5, 2020
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol - India Launch
Six months after making its debut at the Auto Expo 2020, the long-anticipated petrol version of the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is all set to go on sale in India today.

Keep watching this space for all the live updates from the launch.