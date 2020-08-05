2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The much-awaited 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol crossover is all set to be launched in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates here. Like most recently launched products that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the S-Cross petrol's launch was also postponed due to the lockdown. However, Maruti Suzuki is now finally ready to bring the S-Cross brand back, six months after the diesel version of the crossover was discontinued. We have already told you what to expect from the BS6 compliant 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and our expectation with regards to its pricing.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine, with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system

Like all other Maruti Suzuki products, the 2020 S-Cross will also be a petrol-only vehicle going forward. Under the hood, it will get the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with the Smart Hybrid Vehicle from Suzuki (SHVS) mild hybrid system. The engine is tuned to churns out 112 bhp and develops 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will continue to come with the large grille with chrome vertical slats, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, along with the black cladding and silver faux skid plates and side skirts will be retained. The only major addition to the cabin will likely be the new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with the Smart Play Studio 2.0 interface that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and more.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: