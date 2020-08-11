New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020

At 19.19 per cent, the year-on-year (YoY) slump in Maruti Suzuki's production last month is much lesser than the 55 per cent YoY production decline it recorded in June 2020. It has witnessed a month-on-month (MoM) uptick of 162.63 per cent in July 2020 in production numbers.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki hopes that the festive season will bring in better numbers and improve production further

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki's YoY production decline in July is lesser than June 2020.
  • It has recorded a triple-digit MoM production growth in July 2020.
  • Production of entry-level hatchbacks have gone up.

India's largest carmaker- Maruti Suzuki is gradually recovering its production numbers, which in the past few months witnessed a huge slump owing to the coronavirus crisis. Of course we cannot expect the numbers comparable to last year but the momentum is building up. Maruti Suzuki like other automakers is building up its inventory level ahead of the festive season, however, it has registered a year-on-year decline in production of 19.19 per cent in July 2020. The slump in production last month is much lesser than the 55 per cent YoY production decline it recorded in June 2020.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Cars

S-Presso

Baleno

Ertiga

Alto 800

Alto K10

New Swift

Vitara Brezza

Wagon R

S-Cross

Dzire

XL6

Celerio X

Eeco

Celerio

Ignis

Ciaz

Baleno RS

fks8c3ns

Maruti Suzuki has recorded a triple digit uptick in month-on-month production numbers.

Ahead of the festive season, Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 1,07,687 units in July 2020 as compared to 1,33,265 units manufactured in the same month last year. Just to give you an idea about the recovery in production numbers, Maruti Suzuki manufactured 50,742 units in June 2020 as compared to the 1,33,265 units in July 2020, witnessing a month-on-month (MoM) uptick of 162.63 per cent. 

Also Read: Demand For Cars Under ₹ 7 Lakh To Go Up Post-Lockdown: carandbike Survey

sh6kcivo

Entry-level vehicles have recorded growth in production numbers.

In line with the carandbike survey conclusions, demand for entry-level vehicles is expected to soar owing to the coronavirus crisis which has shifted people's preference towards personal mobility and that is reflected in the production figure as well. Production of mini hatchbacks- Alto and S-Presso in July 2020 went up by 23.32 per cent at 20,638 units as compared to 16,735 units manufactured in the same month last year. Production of compact vehicles such as the new WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza (Toyota badged Baleno) declined by 29.88 per cent at 55,390 units against 78,998 units manufactured a year ago. Production of the Ciaz compact sedan went down by 57.70 per cent at 1479 units as compared to 3497 units manufactured a year ago.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

qm5j806o

Production of utility vehicles witnessed a marginal decline.

The utility vehicle segment has also been impacted during the crisis. In July 2020, the utility vehicle segment with updated products like the new Vitara Brezza petrol, the recently launched S-Cross petrol hybrid, Ertiga and XL6 among others recorded a marginal decline of 1.71 per cent at 19,464 units as compared to 19,130 units manufactured a year ago. Production of the Eeco van too went down by 26.49 per cent at 8708 units as compared to 11,847 units. Moving to the commercial vehicle segment where the Super Carry is the single light commercial vehicle in Maruti's portfolio, its production went down by 14.02 per cent at 2342 units as compared to 2724 units which were manufactured in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.08 Lakh Units

new maruti suzuki showroom design

Maruti Suzuki had recorded a marginal decline in July 2020 sales.

0 Comments

In terms of sales, Maruti Suzuki India sold 108,064 units in July 2020 which is a MoM growth of 88.2 per cent as compared to the 57,428 units sold in June 2020. However, it's a marginal decline of 1.1 per cent on a YoY basis when compared to 109,264 units it sold in July 2019. The company had mentioned that the sales are gradually picking up as dealerships are ramping their operations and this is further aided by the pent up demand.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki
S-Presso

Latest News

Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Yokohama Begins Tyre Production After Phase Two Expansion; Plant Capacity Doubled
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Maserati Ghibli & Quattroporte Trofeo Unveiled With V8 Power; Bookings Begin In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
BMW Motorrad Patents Reveal New Carbon Fibre Chassis
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Volkswagen Virtual Racing Championship Announced In India
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent
Auto Sales July 2020: Retail Sales Records 36.27 Per Cent De-Growth; PV Segment Down By 25.19 Per Cent

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.46 - 5.95 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
₹ 8.39 - 12.39 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.8 - 11.46 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
₹ 4.9 - 5.67 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
₹ 3.81 - 6.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
₹ 4.41 - 5.68 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
₹ 4.89 - 7.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Crosses The 5 Lakh Sales Unit Mark In India
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
2020 Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities