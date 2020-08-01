Car Sales July 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 1.08 lakh Units; Registers 88.2% Growth Over June

Maruti Suzuki India sold 108,064 units in July 2020. As compared to the 57,428 units sold in June 2020, the Indo-Japanese car manufacturer saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 88.2 per cent. However, the company recorded a fall of 1.1 per cent over July 2019, showing that the demand for automobiles is slowly getting back on track. As things are gradually moving towards the new normal, the carmaker is steadily ramping up production to cater to the pent up demand in the market.

Also Read: Car Sales June 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 57,428 Units; More Than Triples Sales Compared To May.

Maruti Suzuki India's Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) sales witnessed a decline of 1.1 per cent in July 2020

For the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) sales, compared to the 109,264 units sold in June 2019, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a decline of 1.1 per cent last month. In July 2020, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales alone stood at 100,000 units. However, the company recorded total domestic sales of 101,307 units in July 2020 against 100,006 units sold in July 2019, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 1.3 per cent.

Similarly, last month the company's total exports stood at 6,757 units, and Maruti Suzuki witnessing a growth of 57 per cent month-on-month, as it managed to export 4,289 units in June 2020. However, it registered a drop of 27 per cent, as compared to the 9,258 units exported in July 2019.

Maruti Suzuki's total sales in the UV space stood at 19,177 units

The cumulative sales of Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S stood at 68,787 units, witnessing a decline of 0.4 per cent, while the Ciaz compact sedan saw a de-growth of 45.6 per cent at 1,303 units, compared to the same month in 2019. The company's combined sales in the utility vehicle space, which includes the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, saw a growth of 26.3 per cent in July 2020, at 19,177 units, compared to the segment's 15,178 units during the same month last year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.